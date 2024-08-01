Operation Bite Back: Multi-Agency Task Force Recovers Over $500,000 in Assets, Including Narcotics, Firearms and Currency

August 1, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Last week the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) in collaboration with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Florida National Guard (FLNG)Multijurisdictional Counterdrug Task Force (MCTF), St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler County Sheriff’s Office conducted a three day intensified traffic enforcement operation focused on detecting and deterring criminal activity while aggressively enforcing violations related to human trafficking, human smuggling, and the transportation of illegal contraband, stolen cargo and illicit narcotics on major roadways in St. Johns and Flagler Counties.

“As B.I.T.E. Back Operations continue to be successful in getting so many dangerous things and people off the streets and out of our communities; our purpose and collaborative efforts grow,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “With the support and encouragement of Governor DeSantis, F.H.P. and our task force partners have banded together with local agencies in our effort to ensure Florida remains a law-and-order state.” “Every time a B.I.T.E. Back Operation concludes, I am reminded how Florida law enforcement efforts significantly impact Florida communities statewide,” said F.H.P. Colonel Gary Howze. “With each recovery of illicit narcotics and every arrest of a dangerous criminal, we remove a threat and prevent someone from being victimized.” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Thanks to the support of Governor Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet, Florida law enforcement is making our state a beacon of safety and a model for others, in reducing crime. I thank our FDLE agents whose proactive efforts ensure that the Free State of Florida remains a safe place for all.”

The combined efforts of Operation B.I.T.E. Back resulted in the following:

Enforcement

Drug Charges-22

Felony Charges-28

Misdemeanor Charges-10

Total Arrests-8

Traffic Stops-69

Seizures

Fentanyl- .7 g *Enough to kill 350 people

Cocaine-4g

Marijuana 27,620g

Firearms-4

Other Drugs-100g

Currency-$12,500

Total Assets: $599,230

B.I.T.E. (Border Integrity Trafficking Enforcement) Back Operations are a collaborative effort between the Florida National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (F.D.L.E.), and local Sheriff’s Offices to prevent illegal narcotics and contraband, human smuggling, and human trafficking, as well as deter dangerous criminal activity from entering Florida communities.

To learn more about Operation B.I.T.E. Back visit: Border Integrity Trafficking Enforcement B.I.T.E. Back – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov)

