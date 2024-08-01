Lane Closures Scheduled for S.D. Highway 42 Concrete Repair Project West of Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

Contact:

Jason Stefanyuk, Project Engineer, 605-400-5309

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Beginning on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, lane closures are planned for S.D. Highway 42 from mile marker 358 (466th Avenue) to mile marker 361 (469th Avenue) west of Sioux Falls. The closures are expected to be in effect for approximately seven weeks. The project includes grinding, joint and spall repair, and pavement repair for damaged sections of Highway 42. The work includes removing damaged concrete, placing new concrete and rebar, and crack sealing. During the project, asphalt shoulders will also be inspected and replaced as needed.

Flaggers will be stationed on each end of closed segments during working hours and automated signals will be used during evening and overnight hours. Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, very slow speeds, or stopped traffic conditions during peak driving times.

This work is part of a multi-location concrete repair project scheduled for sections of Interstate 29, U.S. Highway 81, and S.D. Highways 11, 34, and 42. The overall concrete repair project completion date is August 2025.

The prime contractor on this $2.3 million project is Interstate Improvement of Faribault, MN.

