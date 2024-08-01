CNO Reviews Quality of Service Initiatives at HII Newport News Shipbuilding

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti reviewed Quality of Service (QoS) initiatives with Navy and shipyard leadership at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) in Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2024.

Last year, the Navy signed a Joint Memo “Setting a New Course for Navy Quality of Service,” to ensure Sailors have the support and resources they require. During her second visit to Newport News, Franchetti received updates on the shipyard’s major programs, infrastructure investments and QoS improvements.

“It’s great to hear from our Sailors here in the Newport News shipyard that our Quality of Service initiatives are making a difference,” said Franchetti. “I appreciate the candid conversations and hard work to remove barriers that has occurred this past year as a result of the Cross Functional Team’s efforts to work with our industry partners and other stakeholders to transform Fleet feedback into results.”

Franchetti visited the triad of the USS Columbus (SSN 762) to get their perspective on QoS initiatives and improvements to safety and security outside of the shipyard. They also discussed a new contract incentive that has enabled HII to construct two new buildings on the pier where Engineering Overhauls of Columbus and then USS Boise (SSN 764) will take place. One building will house berthing and a galley, and the other a work center to improve the quality of life of the service members on board these submarines.

While touring the facilities CNO was briefed on the design and planning underway for a new parking garage that will create more than 2,000 new spaces at NNS once it is complete in 2026, as well as the plans for the construction of a Carrier Refueling Overhaul Workcenter (CROW) facility, which will provide approximately 80,000 square feet of multi-use space for Sailors and HII-NNS shipyard workers. She also saw the 24/7 micro market, designed to provide Sailors with access to more quality food options.

The trip included a tour of Huntington Hall, where renovations are currently ongoing. The updates include refurnished furniture and improvements such as upgraded televisions, kitchen equipment, and an upgraded air conditioning system in the gym, which will soon be available for 24/7 access.

“These upgrades to our existing facilities are making Newport News a better place to work and live for our Sailors,” said Franchetti. “This is just the beginning of Quality of Service improvements, and I am committed to ensuring this work continues here – and then scales out to other Fleet concentration areas - for the next generation of Sailors.”

Vice Adm. Scott Gray serves as the chair of the QoS Cross Functional Team that reports directly to the Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, on the CFTs efforts to establish standards and measures for QoS and bring them to life at Newport News Shipbuilding.

