USS Florida Returns to Kings Bay Following 727-Day Deployment

“We have demonstrated the versatility of SSGN platform to operate anywhere at any time,” said Capt. Peter French, blue crew commanding officer. “We operated in several different oceans. It's very uncommon for East Coast submarines to deploy to the west coast, but we managed to do an exceptional job completing the mission.”

During their deployment, the crews conducted vital missions crucial to national security, enhancing operational capabilities and reinforcing deterrence effort, while traveling more than 60,000 nautical miles. The crews also had the opportunity to visit Greece, Guam, Diego Garcia and the United Kingdom, as part of routine port calls.

“Our Sailors are the true strength for our boat and the Navy,” said Master Chief Electronics Technician Submarine, Navigation Christopher L. Martell, gold crew chief of the boat. “They consistently impress me with their unwavering dedication to the submarine force. We train and we fight as a family, and I’m excited to get the crews back home to the actual families and enjoy some much needed time off.”

USS Florida entered Norfolk Naval Shipyard in July 2003 to undergo a refueling and conversion from an SSBN to an SSGN. The conversion was completed in April 2006 and is homeported in Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia.

On May 25, 2006 the boat had a return to service ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.

