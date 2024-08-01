USDA Partners with Tennessee to Award Over $5.5 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain Infrastructure

NASHVILLE – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has a cooperative agreement with Tennessee under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Through this agreement, USDA and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) are working together to offer over $5.5 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the food supply chain. TDA is accepting applications for this program funding through August 31, 2024.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories. RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan. Updates for each state’s request for applications for the RFSI program are available on the AMS website.

“This partnership between USDA and Tennessee is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt said. “The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

Using RFSI funding, TDA will fund projects that increase access to commercial kitchens and co-packing facilities. Additional funded projects will expand processing capacity, including adding product types, increasing production volumes, and supporting new wholesale or retail product lines. The state’s priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs.

“Agriculture is Tennessee’s number one industry and this joint effort to strengthen the food supply chain and provide new opportunities for producers will benefit many agricultural sectors,” Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “We will ensure RFSI funding reaches the citizens and the areas where it’s most needed.”

Those interested in RFSI grants should apply online www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/rfsi.html by August 31, 2024. AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers, and underserved communities. For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage.