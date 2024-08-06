Mindr Announces New Fundraising Round to Accelerate Growth and Fully Launch Their MVP

Screenshot from Mindr App

Mindr is excited to announce the launch of a fundraising round to accelerate the company’s growth and support the upcoming launch of its MVP web app.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindr, an AI-driven digital platform dedicated to reducing the risk or delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, is excited to announce the launch of a new fundraising round aimed at accelerating the company’s growth and supporting the upcoming beta launch of its MVP.

The primary goals of this fundraising round are to:

- Harden the Platform for Launch: Ensure HIPAA compliance and scalability so we can launch with paying users and grow out of our Beta Phase.

- Launch Phase I Go-To-Market: Execute our initial B2C marketing strategy through scalable digital outreach and strategic partnerships.

- Conduct Clinical Efficacy Studies: Conduct studies to validate the effectiveness of Mindr’s interventions and support regulatory compliance.

- Launch Native Apps: Port our web app into native apps in the Google & Apple Stores.

- Fully Integrate AI & ML: Advance the Mindr app to further enhance personalized cognitive health interventions.

- Begin B2B Sales Development: Begin to build our B2B sales team in preparation for Phase II Go-To-Market following positive clinical results.

Mindr has made significant strides in the past year, overcoming the challenging funding environment of 2023 by pivoting to an equity bridge-based team-building model. This approach enabled the company to recruit a dedicated nine-person team, driving remarkable progress in product development and partner engagement. The upcoming beta launch of Mindr’s MVP, scheduled for December 2024, marks a critical milestone in the company’s mission to revolutionize dementia prevention.

Adam Schultz, CEO of Mindr, commented, “This fundraising round is a crucial step in our journey to bring Mindr’s innovative cognitive health solutions to a wider audience. We are committed to providing effective, evidence-based interventions that help users maintain cognitive health and independence. The funds raised will enable us to scale our operations, validate our approach through clinical studies, and continue developing groundbreaking solutions for dementia prevention.”

Qualified investors are invited to join Mindr in its mission to turn science into daily practice that lowers clients risk and/or delays the symptoms of dementia. With a robust platform backed by human coaching and personalized habit-building programs, Mindr is poised to make a significant impact in the digital health space. The upcoming beta launch and subsequent product developments (including AI and ML integration) offer a compelling opportunity for investors to support a high-potential startup addressing a critical health challenge and to make a real difference in the lives of millions of people currently at risk.

Interested investors are encouraged to complete this form for more information about the fundraising round and opportunities to invest in Mindr’s future.

Mindr is a revolutionary digital platform designed to reduce the risk or delay the onset of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias through evidence-based, multidomain lifestyle interventions. Utilizing a combination of human coaching and personalized habit-building programs, Mindr helps users maintain cognitive health and independence.

Mindr: Daily care for brain health, helping you to help yourself.