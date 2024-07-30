Mindr Announces Strategic Leadership Changes and Welcomes New Co-Founder and COO

Mindr CEO, Adam Schultz Mindr COO, Ariana Myers

Mindr, a leading innovator in dementia risk reduction, is excited to announce significant updates to its leadership team, positioning itself for future growth.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindr, a leading innovator in dementia risk reduction, is excited to announce significant updates to its leadership team, positioning the company for future growth and success.

In the face of 2023’s adverse fundraising environment, Mindr didn’t falter, it pivoted, successfully recruiting a dedicated team of developers and instructional designers willing to work for equity on a bridge basis. Over the same period, Mindr joined Startup Health and doubled its beta participant waitlist through heightened visibility and marketing partnerships. These successes, spearheaded by CMO Adam Schultz, underscore both the inspirational value of Mindr’s mission as well as the team’s resilience and commitment to revolutionizing preventive cognitive health.

Recognizing the successful transformation of the company, the board has promoted Adam to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Adam commented, “I am thrilled to be leading the Mindr team as we embark on this exciting new chapter. The future of preventive digital cognitive health is incredibly promising, and I am confident that Mindr will play a pivotal role in transforming how we approach cognitive health and personalized digital care.”

Having passed the baton to Adam, Dr Inna Marquard continues to provide scientific stewardship and support as Mindr’s Chief Scientific Advisor. Mindr thanks Inna for her crucial contribution as principal investigator on Mindr’s highly successful 90-day proof of concept, the results of which were presented at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

CFO Tim Ottenbreit has transitioned to a full-time role in private equity in Germany and continues to be a passionate promoter of Mindr.

We are also thrilled to announce that Ariana Myers, who has been instrumental as an executive consultant over the past 6 months, is now joining us as a new Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO). A recognized expert in aging, Ariana brings to Mindr over 15 years of global experience in entrepreneurship, international finance, and healthtech. Her career highlights include leading strategic partnerships, securing key investments, and driving commercial success for health and wellness startups, as well as bench research in Alzheimer’s pathology and publishing in peer-reviewed journals. Her expertise in aging and dementia, combined with her proven track record in cultivating high-performance teams, makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team and a key player in our future success.

Ariana Myers commented, “We live at a time of unprecedented demographic change, wherein the oldest age groups are the fastest-growing. Many of today’s seniors are engaged in active retirement, health activism, and generally staying active, and with this comes a demand for healthier aging, particularly cognitive health. With this compelling backdrop, I am excited to join Mindr and contribute to its mission of daily care for brain health, helping you to help yourself.”

These leadership changes are strategically designed to strengthen Mindr’s executive team and enhance its ability to execute its mission. With a robust leadership structure, Mindr is well-positioned to drive future growth and achieve its strategic goals.

As Mindr approaches its beta release, the company invites interested individuals to sign up for the beta program and experience its innovative approach to cognitive self care firsthand. Mindr encourages anyone interested in its mission to join the beta waiting list or subscribe to the newsletter for regular updates.

Mindr is a revolutionary digital platform designed to reduce the risk or delay the onset of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias through evidence-based, multidomain lifestyle interventions. Utilizing a combination of human coaching and AI-driven technology, Mindr delivers personalized, habit-building programs that help users maintain cognitive health and independence.

Mindr: Daily care for brain health, helping you to help yourself.