Super four take on six super half marathons

Four ambitious influencers are taking on the huge challenge of completing six half marathons in one year for Rethink Mental Illness.

The team, made up of Esmee Gummer, Sam Tomlinson, Ethan Smith and Omar Mansour, will be travelling Europe to complete the 6IN1 feat as a part of the SuperHalfs Half Marathon Series.

Having already completed the first leg in Prague, they will be stomping their running shoes between now and April 2025 through the streets of Copenhagen, Cardiff, Zurich, Lisbon, and Berlin.

We’re so grateful to Esmee, Sam, Ethan and Omar for taking this on to raise vital funds to support us in being their for everyone affected by mental illness. And we wish them the best of luck, because we know the cause is close to their hearts.

Esmee, from Heybridge, Essex, was left paralysed at age 18 after she reacted to the anaesthetic and anti-sickness drugs during a hernia operation.

The personal trainer, who has since appeared on Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins, suffered eight hours of seizures and was left paralysed from the waist down and temporarily brain damaged.

After undergoing rigorous physio, Esmee slowly started to regain movement in her legs and taught herself how to walk again. She has now completed over 50 races and hopes to add the 6IN1 to her growing list of achievements.

Esmee said: “Mental health is something I am so passionate about as I see day in and day out what the difference of movement can make to anyone, even myself!

“That’s one of the reasons I founded my Say Yes Club, a running community to encourage people to say yes to do more for their mental and physical health, so I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to get behind the series and Rethink Mental Illness.”