MDC hosts native pollinator and wildflower workshop in Jefferson City Aug. 16

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to learn how to establish native pollinators and wildflower habitats on their land at a workshop on Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lincoln University – Carver Farm in Jefferson City.

Participants of this workshop will learn about the importance of native grasses and wildflowers and the benefits they provide for wildlife, best practices for long-term management of established stands, species identification, and available cost share opportunities. This workshop will be held partly indoors and outside, so participants are asked to dress for the weather.

This workshop is open to participants of all ages, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4b9. Questions about this event can be sent to Ryan Westcott at ryan.westcott@mdc.mo.gov. Lincon University – Carver Farm is located at 3804 Bald Hill Road in Jefferson City.