Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,541 in the last 365 days.

MDC hosts native pollinator and wildflower workshop in Jefferson City Aug. 16

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to learn how to establish native pollinators and wildflower habitats on their land at a workshop on Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lincoln University – Carver Farm in Jefferson City.

Participants of this workshop will learn about the importance of native grasses and wildflowers and the benefits they provide for wildlife, best practices for long-term management of established stands, species identification, and available cost share opportunities. This workshop will be held partly indoors and outside, so participants are asked to dress for the weather.

This workshop is open to participants of all ages, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4b9. Questions about this event can be sent to Ryan Westcott at ryan.westcott@mdc.mo.gov. Lincon University – Carver Farm is located at 3804 Bald Hill Road in Jefferson City.

You just read:

MDC hosts native pollinator and wildflower workshop in Jefferson City Aug. 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more