For Immediate Release

August 1, 2024

The Vermont State Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Vermont Division for Historic Preservation host the American Revolution Experience traveling exhibit at the Chimney Point State Historic Site

Innovative Revolutionary War exhibition is collaborative project of the American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Addison, Vt. – The Vermont State Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation are excited to announce the opening of the American Revolution Experience at the Chimney Point State Historic Site on Wednesday, August 7th. The innovative pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology, unique artifacts, and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation.

The American Revolution Experience will run through the month of August. Location and admission details are as follows:

Chimney Point State Historic Site at 8149 VT Route 17W in Addison.

Chimney Point State Historic Site is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10am – 5pm.

Admission is $6 for adults. Children under 15 get in for free.

Admission will be waved Saturday August 10, Sunday August 11, and Friday August 16 so the public can enjoy the American Revolution Experience at no cost.

DAR members can enjoy the exhibit at no cost during all of August by providing their name, and membership number or Chapter name.

“The American Revolution would not have happened without the decisions, sacrifices, and valor of ordinary people,” said DAR President General Pamela Rouse Wright. “DAR is honored to have collaborated with the American Battlefield Trust on this initiative to highlight some of our Patriots and their roles in the founding of this great country. We are thrilled for people in communities across the country to learn more about these individuals.”

The traveling exhibit includes 12 panels highlighting thematic connections between profiled individuals and three interactive kiosks that connect to the full digital biographies, provide documentary context on the Revolutionary War, and offer information on how to visit today the places tied to these individuals. Both online and on-site, the American Revolution Experience features custom illustrations by South Carolina-based artist Dale Watson. The exhibit also draws from documents and objects in DAR’s collection, as well as the American Battlefield Trust’s industry leading digital interpretation resources.

“Independence may have been declared in Philadelphia by the Declaration’s 56 signers, but it was hard-won on the battlefields we protect by the thousands of Patriot soldiers from whom today’s Daughters trace descent,” said American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan. “Together, our organizations bear witness to the fact that we are not so far removed from those impactful events, that there are meaningful ways to bridge those 250 years.”

The American Revolution Experience invites visitors to consider the choice faced by members of the revolutionary generation as tensions mounted in the 1770s: Would these ordinary citizens risk their lives and livelihoods in pursuit of liberty? Would they remain loyal subjects of the British crown, coming into conflict with neighbors and family? The exhibit surfaces diverse viewpoints and experiences, touching on the journeys, both literal and figurative, of Patriots and Loyalists, men and women, Black and Native populations, and even international allies. Rather than focusing only on generals and famous statesmen, it introduces audiences to drummer boys, military mapmakers, and other ordinary people who were impacted by global events.

Created through a collaboration between the American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the exhibit is also made possible by generous matching funds from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program battlefield interpretation grants.