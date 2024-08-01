Three insurance fraudsters plead guilty after investigations by Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit

July 30, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Three suspects pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in May and June after investigations by Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

The fraud cases included a suspect from Qatar who had been on Kreidler’s Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list since 2013, a home burglary claim with falsified items, and an auto policy purchased after a collision.

Man from Qatar pleads guilty after 10 years on Kreidler’s Most Wanted list

Ahmed Mesbah — of Qatar and formerly from Seattle — pled guilty in King County Superior Court to two counts of filing a fraudulent insurance claim, after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Mesbah had been featured on Kreidler’s Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list since 2013, when he filed two claims for stolen vehicles that he had, in fact, shipped to Liberia.

After having difficulties renewing his passport due to the longstanding warrant for his arrest, Mesbah contacted the King County Prosecutor’s Office to get his case resolved. On June 27, 2024, Mesbah flew back to the United States and pled guilty to the two charges. His jail time was suspended but he was ordered to serve 24 months’ probation and pay $500 in court fees.

Mesbah filed a motor vehicle theft claim with GEICO on April 23, 2013, claiming his 2011 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle (worth $11,253) was stolen. A few months earlier, Mesbah had reported his 1998 Toyota RAV4 stolen and had been paid $8,860.64. After the second theft claim, GEICO investigated further and discovered that both of Mesbah’s vehicles had been exported to Liberia in October 2012.

When confronted with the shipping documentation from the U.S. Customs and Homeland Security, Mesbah subsequently withdrew his claim for the stolen Honda and repaid the $8,860 he’d been paid for his fraudulent Toyota claim. GEICO referred the claims to CIU to conduct a criminal investigation, as required by state law.

Kent man pleads guilty after filing false theft claims

Duy Thai pled guilty to one count of fraudulent insurance claim in May and June in King County Superior Court.

Thai, of Kent, was recently convicted after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). While 364 days of his 365-day sentence were suspended, Thai was ordered to serve 24 months’ probation and complete 40 hours of community service.

The Kent home where Thai lived with his parents was burglarized on January 14, 2022. He handled the claim with American Family insurance, as his parents spoke limited English, and filed a claim on their behalf on January 17 that stated $43,130 worth of items was stolen. He submitted various invoices and receipts as proof of ownership.

American Family issued a payment of $34,673 within a few days. After issuing the check, American Family conducted a claim review and discovered an invoice for a Prada handbag showed the item had been returned prior to the theft. After more research, American Family found several other receipts showing items returned before the burglary. The company issued a stop payment on the check and referred the claim to CIU.

Pacific woman pleads guilty after post-crash policy purchase

Lesoo Vaafuti, of Pacific, pled guilty to one count of filing a fraudulent insurance claim in June in King County Superior Court. She received a suspended sentence for her jail time and was ordered to serve 24 months’ probation in addition to completing 80 hours of community service.

Vaafuti was involved in a single vehicle collision on March 21, 2021, in Maple Valley, which was investigated by Maple Valley police. Four days after the collision, Vaafuti bought an auto insurance policy with Progressive for her Nissan Altima. On April 5, 2021, Vaafuti electronically submitted a damage claim to Progressive stating the collision had occurred on April 4.

Progressive denied the claim for $9,129 after discovering the loss occurred prior to the policy inception and referred it to CIU as required by state law.

About CIU

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.