Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation aims to foster unity, inspire creativity and instill sense of pride on its budget vote

SACR Budget Vote aimed at using Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation to foster unity, inspire creativity and instill a sense of pride

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation will use its allocated budget of just over R1.09 billion to improve the lives of the people of Gauteng. The department aims to achieve this through the promotion and development of sports, arts, culture, and recreation, as well as the provision of library services.

MEC Matome Chiloane presented the department’s budget vote at the Gauteng Legislature on Wednesday, 31 July. The outlined priorities for the 2024/25 Financial Year are aimed at shaping society, fostering unity, and inspiring and instilling creativity and a sense of pride in our shared heritage.

According to the MEC, the budget is linked to programs and projects that focus on changing the lives of the people through core programs, ensuring the support and growth of a vibrant cultural and sporting life in Gauteng.

MEC Chiloane stated, “It (budget) reflects an unwavering commitment to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and dynamic Gauteng, structured to create opportunities, build communities, and celebrate our shared heritage.”

The following allocation has been made:

Program 1: Administration; R170 137 million

Program 2: Cultural Affairs; R244 278 million

Program 3: Library and Archival Services; R335 446 million

Program 4: Sport and Recreation- R340 130 million.

Sport and recreation:

The Sport and Recreation department has been allocated R340 139 million, the largest share of the budget. This allocation will be used for School Sports, Learn to Swim and Water Safety programs, and community sporting initiatives in Township, Informal Settlements and Hostel (TISH) areas.

Additionally, part of this funding will be used to bid for and host major sporting events in Gauteng, with the aim of positioning the province as the "Home of Champions" and boosting the local economy.

Cultural Affairs

The Cultural Affairs department, which is crucial to Gauteng's cultural identity and economic development, has been allocated R244 278 million.

This budget will support emerging artists, mass participation programs, bidding and hosting efforts, and funding applications for creative projects. It will also be used for the maintenance of various creative facilities, including the Rabasotho Community Hall in Tembisa, Mphahlalatsane Theatre in Sebokeng, Moses Molelekoa Arts Centre, Uncle Toms Hall in Orlando West, Gauteng Music Academy in Benoni, and Funda Arts Centre in Diepkloof.

The Gauteng Film Commission will also receive attention in order to enhance its competitiveness and promote Gauteng as a preferred film destination for both local and foreign markets.

“For us to achieve this, GFC governance and ethical ambition must be at the centre of this vision in the 7th Administration”, emphasised MEC Chiloane.

Library services

The South Corridor in Sedibeng and the West Corridor in the Westrand will receive priority for the construction and improvement of library infrastructure. This includes converting library materials into digital format and extending this digitalisation to archival services at the provincial Archives Centre.

MEC Chiloane has urged the people of Gauteng to participate in the departmental programs being implemented in their communities.

He stated, "Sports has the ability to transcend boundaries, instill discipline, and promote physical well-being. On the other hand, the arts spark imagination, provoke thought, and reflect the beauty and complexity of our human experience, while culture binds us together, celebrating our diversity and heritage."

Key highlights of the allocated funds:

Capacitation of emerging artists - R6 million

Integrated Holiday Programme - R8,7 million

Community Arts Centres - R4.8 million

Gauteng Film Commission - R38 million

Library Services and Archives- R133 million

School Sport – R21 Million

Learn to Swim and Water safety programme - R1.9 million

Bidding and Hosting - R40 million

Funding - R8 million

