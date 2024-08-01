Construction Starts to Replace Lead Service Line in Rochester

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on a critical drinking water project to replace 772 residential lead and galvanized drinking water service lines in the City of Rochester. This vital $5 million project is supported by a $3 million Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) and will advance the City’s plan to replace all lead service lines by 2030.

“The science is clear that there is no safe level of lead in drinking water, which is why New York State continues to provide critical grants to communities to replace lead pipes,” Governor Hochul said. “Ensuring access to clean, safe water for all New Yorkers is a top priority. Together with our federal partners, my administration is committed to helping communities undertake these critical projects that protect public health while reducing the burden on local ratepayers.”

The project includes excavation and abandonment of existing lead, lead-lined, and galvanized water service lines. A new water main tap, water service piping, curb stop, and curb box will be installed. Work includes all surface restoration and service lines will be flushed out from the water main to the meter following installation and activation of the new water service.

Leveraging funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) with the State’s investments will continue to empower local communities to make critical system improvements that protect public health. EPA has awarded a total of $240 million to New York for lead service line replacement (LSLR) in the first two years of the five-year BIL. EFC and the State Department of Health (DOH) are administering these funds through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). DOH has identified in the DWSRF Intended Use Plan (IUP) projects across the state that are eligible for BIL LSLR funding, including $48 million in grants and interest-free financing for the City of Rochester. Communities with projects identified in the IUP can apply for BIL LSLR funding.

Lead is harmful to human health and can enter drinking water when plumbing materials that contain lead corrode, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content that corrodes pipes and fixtures. The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures. In homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water. Lead pipes are more likely to be found in older cities and homes built before 1986. Among homes without lead service lines, the most common problems are with brass or chrome-plated brass faucets and plumbing with lead solder.

New York State’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program, funded through the State Clean Water Infrastructure Act, has invested $30 million to identify and replace lead service lines across the State. To date, $21 million has been spent through the program replacing 3,266 lead service lines in New York. These funds are in addition to monies to be invested through WIIA and the BIL.

The City of Rochester has received over $5.6 million in WIIA grants from EFC in the last five years to improve its drinking water systems, including the $3 million grant for the project breaking ground today. The WIIA program demonstrates New York State's nation-leading commitment to upgrading water and sewer systems, reducing water pollution, and safeguarding vital drinking water supplies from emerging contaminants and toxic chemicals.

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Safe drinking water is a right – not a privilege. And the removal of lead from service lines is critical to delivering safe water. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, EFC and our partners in federal, state, and local government are working to ensure that communities across New York receive the support they need to undertake projects that are vital to their residents’ public health and quality of life. The project we’re celebrating today is evidence of our ongoing commitment. I commend Mayor Evans and his administration for their extraordinary work in undertaking these life-saving system improvements for the people of Rochester.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Today’s groundbreaking in Rochester represents the continued commitment of both New York State and the Environmental Protection Agency to safeguard drinking water by eliminating lead from plumbing which we know will protect the health of our communities. We thank our partners for their collaborative leadership and investments in ensuring the water delivered to consumers here in Rochester and throughout New York State meets the highest standards.”

EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Alyssa Arcaya said, “It is an honor to join the City of Rochester to highlight their commitment to public health and their leadership in replacing lead service lines. Rochester will be a lead-free city by 2030, and federal and state infrastructure funding will help Rochester achieve that goal.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Toxic lead from drinking water pipes can get into our bodies, especially children, and cause permanent neurological damage. But replacing these pipes is extremely expensive. Thanks to our historic Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs law, with funding to replace lead service lines, and the additional $21.5 million I delivered in the American Rescue Plan, Rochester can now replace all lead pipes by 2030! I commend the City of Rochester, the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation, NYS Department of Health, EPA, and all who have worked tirelessly to bring this much-needed plan to fruition.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Access to safe, reliable drinking water should be a fundamental right for all New Yorkers. I am thrilled to see the start of construction on this critical project, which will replace dangerous lead service lines to ensure lead-free water is flowing into the homes of Rochester-area residents. I am proud to have helped secure funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace lead pipes throughout the state and will continue fighting for the resources needed to enhance public health and provide New Yorkers with access to safe drinking water.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Every person deserves the guarantee that their drinking water is safe and free from dangerous pollutants. When I voted to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, projects like this one were at the top of my mind. I’m grateful to NYSEFC, NYSDOH, EPA, and the City of Rochester for their commitment to supporting Rochester families, and I look forward to continuing our work together to improve the lives of people in our community.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “Getting the lead out of our drinking water supply is a public health priority for New York State. This project will help Rochester residents by replacing service lines that connect homes to the water main. Service lines are often the biggest culprits of lead contamination of drinking water and are a health threat for children and families living in older cities like Rochester. Through this collaborative local, state and federal partnership we are working hard to remove lead from our water systems.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Lead exposure poses a serious threat, especially for children and pregnant women. Addressing this critical source of contamination is a significant step towards safeguarding community health and ensuring everyone has safe, clean drinking water. I’m grateful for Gov. Hochul’s support of this vital public health initiative. Thanks also to our state and federal partners for supporting this infrastructure investment, which will protect hundreds of local families and pave the way for a healthier future for all Rochester residents.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Governor Hochul and the Environmental Facilities Corporation for their crucial funding of our lead service line replacement initiative through the WIIA grant program. We also appreciate the ongoing support of the Environmental Protection Agency in our efforts. With the combined assistance from EFC and the support of EPA, we are confident in our ability to achieve a lead-free future by 2030.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the 2024-2025 enacted State Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiatives are helping to ensure ongoing coordination with local governments and ensure communities can leverage these investments. The Governor increased WIIA grants for wastewater projects from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for smaller, disadvantaged communities. The Governor also expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with its water infrastructure is encouraged to contact EFC at https://efc.ny.gov/CAT.

The funding, in addition to other substantial water quality investments, includes the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 which is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats; and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. The first round of funding under the Environmental Bond Act was awarded through the WIIA/IMG programs in December, when Governor Hochul announced $479 million in grants to 156 projects across New York State, including $309 million made available to disadvantaged communities. Disadvantaged Communities will receive at least 35 percent of the benefits of Bond Act funding, with a goal of 40 percent.

About the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Lead Service Line Replacement Funding

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests a historic $15 billion nationwide to identify and replace lead service lines. The law mandates that 49 percent of DWSRF LSLR funds must be provided as grants or loan forgiveness to disadvantaged communities, a crucial investment for communities that have been underinvested in for far too long. EPA projects a national total of 9 million lead service lines across the country, based on data collected from the updated Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. The funding will be provided specifically for lead service line identification and replacement and will help New York fund projects to remove lead pipes and reduce exposure to lead from drinking water. To ensure that funding is used for lead service line related activities in the states with the most need, LSLR allotments are based on need – meaning that states with more projected lead service lines receive proportionally more LSLR funding.