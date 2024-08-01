Submit Release
Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet August 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo - The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Friday, August 2nd beginning at 3:30 p.m. for a special meeting via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007.

