ITA Announces New Strategic Partnership with the Black Innovation Alliance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON - Aiming to better support Black-owned U.S. businesses and entrepreneurs to increase their global competitiveness, ITA has entered a strategic partnership with the Black Innovation Alliance (BIA).

Through this strategic partnership, ITA and BIA will conduct virtual export education programs for businesses across the United States and develop BIA website content that will increase access to ITA programs, information, and services for BIA members. Furthermore, the partnership supports a shared goal of empowering business owners to grow and scale their businesses by providing training and resources to succeed in global markets.

“We are excited for this partnership with the Black Innovation Alliance and their extensive network of over 175 member organizations supporting Black entrepreneurs to access business resources and opportunities,” said Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets. “At ITA, we’re constantly working not only to increase U.S. exports but also to expand the pool of exporters. This is why we are committed to helping Black-owned and other diverse businesses across the United States access opportunities in the global marketplace.”

Since its inception in 2020, BIA has pushed for the full inclusion of Black people in the innovation economy and directed more than $1 million in grants and other financial support to its members.

“To build equitable economic growth and close the racial wealth gap, we must provide access to opportunities for Black businesses to expand globally during this decade of Black innovation and beyond,” said Dr. Kelly Burton, CEO of the Black Innovation Alliance. “This partnership will help open the doors of international trade and commerce for Black innovators who want to learn how to grow their business beyond domestic markets.”

Promotion of ITA programs and resources, including the Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI), will be a cornerstone of the partnership. The GDEI is committed to helping underserved communities in the United States, including small-, women-, veteran-, LGBTQI+-, disabled-, and minority-owned businesses.



###

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

About Black Innovation Alliance

The Black Innovation Alliance (BIA) is a coalition of 175 member organizations closing the racial wealth gap by building pathways that provide equitable access to resources, knowledge, and opportunities to Black entrepreneurs, innovators, tech founders and creative technologists. Since its inception in 2020, BIA has pushed for the full inclusion of Black people in the innovation economy and directed more than $1 million in grants and other financial support to its members.

