Carbotech Group selects Spartanburg County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carbotech Group (Carbotech), an equipment manufacturer for the sawmill industry, today announced it selects Spartanburg County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $3.4 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

Founded in Canada in 1987, Carbotech specializes in operational efficiency for sawing and planing mills. The company produces log handling and wood processing optimization equipment tailored to customer needs.

Carbotech purchased a 14,000-square-foot facility, located at 129 Old Airport Road in Roebuck, to manufacture and store the company’s equipment and spare parts. The new operation will also house a training center for employees.

The facility is online and expected to be fully operational by 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Carbotech team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We want to thank the South Carolina Department of Commerce as well as the Spartanburg, Anderson and Laurens County economic development teams who helped us in our search. After the process we went through searching for a location in the Southeast U.S., we don't think there is a finer state to locate a manufacturing business than South Carolina. The workforce is talented and ambitious and we are very excited for the road ahead!” -Carbotech Group Managing Director of U.S. Operations Jon Comber

“Today we celebrate Carbotech’s decision to invest $3.4 million and create 35 jobs in our state. Congratulations to the company on establishing its first South Carolina operation, and we proudly welcome it to the Spartanburg County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“As a producer for the sawmill industry, Carbotech’s new operation in Spartanburg County will be a notable addition to our state’s manufacturing and forestry sectors, while also providing new opportunities for our people. South Carolina congratulates Carbotech on this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Carbotech is a wonderful addition to Spartanburg County’s robust manufacturing sector, and we’ve proven over the years that companies like Carbotech will find success in our community. We’re grateful to the company’s leaders for choosing Spartanburg County and excited to see what they’re able to achieve here.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

“Congratulations to Carbotech on its growth and investment within Upstate SC. Once again, the region’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and unparalleled quality of life come together to make it an ideal location for international business. We look forward to seeing the company prosper here.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS