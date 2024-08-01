Scuse Honors UD’s Dr. Mark Isaacs at Delaware State Fair for Service to Agriculture

DOVER, Del. (August 1, 2024)—Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse surprised Dr. Mark Isaacs with the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Agriculture during the State Fair Awards presentation on Governor’s Day.

“Utilizing his vast experience in agriculture, Mark Isaacs helps teach the next generation of individuals who will be involved in agriculture—whether it’s in the field farming or researching to increase production and produce food that is more nutritious and more environmentally friendly,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse.

According to Secretary Scuse, there was no better person to receive his very last Secretary’s Award than Dr. Mark Isaacs. In selecting this year’s honoree, he felt that Isaacs deserved to join the long list of people who have positively impacted Delaware agriculture through his service as a farmer, researcher, and educator.

Dr. Mark Isaacs received the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Delaware Agriculture during the State Fair Awards Presentation from Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. Pictured L to R: Former Representative and State Fair Director Harvey Kenton, Representative Charles Postles, Representative Tim Dukes, Senator Dave Wilson, Senator Gerald Hocker, Dr. Mark Isaacs, Representative Peter Schwartzkopf, Former Senator Gary Simpson, Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award from Secretary Scuse. As a fourth-generation Delaware farmer, Director of the UD Carvel Research and Education Center, and Department of Plant and Soil Sciences faculty member, my roots run deep for the love of Delaware agriculture,” said Mark Isaacs. “During the last 38 years, I have had the privilege of working closely with many state agencies (DDA, DNREC, DOT, DOE), members of the General Assembly and County governments, Delaware Farm Bureau, farmers and homeowners, Ag industries, university colleagues, and high school and college students to advance agriculture in our first state. All I have been able to accomplish for agriculture is directly attributed to the “teamwork” of many, and I have truly enjoyed this journey. I look forward to continuing to work with many to maintain Delaware agriculture as our number one industry in the state.”

Growing up on their Georgetown family farm, Isaacs raised grain, poultry, and hogs. After high school, he headed south to Clemson University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agronomy and soil science. He later moved to Blacksburg, VA, where he earned a doctorate in weed science from Virginia Tech before returning to Delaware.

For the past 33 years, Isaacs has served as the director of the University of Delaware’s Carvel Research and Education Center, where he oversees and directs agronomic and vegetable research and Cooperative Extension projects on more than 460 acres on the Thurman Adams Jr. Research Farm, Warrington Farm, and the Jones Hamilton Environmental Poultry Research House in Sussex County. The Carvel Research and Education Center, including the Lasher Lab, which serves as the state’s poultry diagnostic laboratory, has developed into one of the most prominent experiment stations in the country due to the strong support over the years from the state and Sussex County Council. Through these agricultural sites, Isaacs has been instrumental in ensuring that college students can benefit from work-based learning in agriculture, providing real-world skills that will make them more attractive to future employers.

Since 2014, Isaacs has developed and partnered with UD colleagues, state agencies, the Sussex County Council, and agribusinesses on 50 student internships, expanding work-based learning opportunities for college students in agriculture. This program has resulted in several full-time employment opportunities for students participating in internships.

Collaborating with Michele Walfred from the University of Delaware, Isaacs was instrumental in launching the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Professional Development Event in 2019. Held in March, this event focuses on exposing students to various agriculture and natural resource careers, partnering with ag industries and agencies, and providing key professional development skill sets such as interviewing and resume preparation. In addition, students learn how to prepare to apply to graduate and veterinary schools.

One of Dr. Isaacs’s most popular classes, open to ag and non-ag majors at the University of Delaware, is “AGRI 130: Understanding Today’s Agriculture.” This course provides students with a broad overview of today’s agriculture industry. Topics include the diversified agricultural industries, state and global food supply and security, state government’s role in regulation, social media and agricultural communication, the importance and impact of technology, GMOs, climate impacts, corporate consolidations, and skill preparation in the agricultural market. Through Saturday field trips, students receive career-focused, hands-on experiences in agricultural operations and technologies and interact with unique agricultural operations throughout the state.

Isaacs also teaches the senior capstone course for agriculture and natural resources and plant and soil sciences majors. This course allows students to develop an agricultural enterprise and focus on all aspects involved in running the operation, including business planning, marketing, and the production of agricultural products.

In 2008, Secretary Scuse developed the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Service to Delaware Agriculture to recognize individuals, families, and organizations who make significant contributions to Delaware’s agricultural industry.

