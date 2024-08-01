FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 1, 2024

FLOOD-IMPACTED BUSINESSES ASKED TO COMPLETE DAMAGE SURVEY

The Department of Economic Development requests participation from businesses suffering from 2024 flooding.

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Economic Development (DED) is requesting businesses that endured damage as a result of the July 2024 flooding events to complete DED’s Flood Damage Survey for Businesses to capture the type and scale of the flood-related damage. Survey data will be used to help advocate for future relief and recovery programs for businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“The Department of Economic Development is here to help as best we can with the ongoing recovery in communities across Vermont,” said DED Commissioner Joan Goldstein. “Our goal is to understand everyone's circumstances so that we are better able to quantify the aggregate need at the community and industry levels.”

Non-profit and for-profit organizations that sustained physical property damage suffered by the July 2024 floods should answer questions to the best of their ability. If multiple properties are damaged, a new survey should be submitted for each location.

In the event financial assistance for businesses becomes available, DED will be in contact with those who have completed the Flood Damage Survey to share that information.

Damage should also be reported to Vermont 211 at Vermont211.org. All data reported to Vermont 211 is being used only to get a big picture of the storm's wrath to help the state assess the extent of the damage as it applies for a federal disaster declaration. Completion of this survey does not replicate that reporting.

For information on flood recovery and support, visit accd.vermont.gov/flood. The Agency of Commerce and Community Development is providing updates on the recovery efforts via the Severe Storm Recovery Newsletter. Please sign up here to receive these updates.

###