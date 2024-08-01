Sisters of the Valley Launch Campaign to Recover Stolen Facebook Page

Just a few clicks from a few thousand people is all it will take.

MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This morning, the Sisters of the Valley launched a campaign to reclaim their stolen Facebook page. Starting today, the Sisters are calling on their community and the public to help them recover this critical asset.

On Friday, the Sisters of the Valley Facebook page, which they have built over ten years, was hacked. Despite attempts to resolve the issue with Meta, it became clear that community engagement is necessary for recovery. Research indicated that public support through a coordinated reporting effort would be most effective.

The Sisters are asking the public to take a few simple steps to help them regain control of their page. To participate in the campaign, Facebook users are requested to:

Go to the Sisters of the Valley facebook page.
Click the three dots below the banner image.
Select 'Report a Problem'.
Choose 'Something Else' and click 'Done'.

"It's a simple process," said young Sister Halla. "We hope the message spreads quickly and that the recovery happens swiftly."

"This isn't the first attack on us," added Sister Kate, "and probably not the last. But we have a loyal following that usually comes to our rescue. It doesn't cost anything, except a few minutes to check in with Facebook and report a problem with our page."

For more details about the Sisters' journey with Facebook and the impact of this theft, please read the full article here.

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

