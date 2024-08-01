The CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2023, proudly sponsored by Google, celebrated the achievements of Canada's finest small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

This prestigious event occurred on June 7th, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, offering a grand stage for recognizing Canadian SMEs' hard work, innovation, and impact

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gala was a significant gathering, attracting over 400 businesses nationwide. It highlighted Canadian SMEs' strength, diversity, and resilience, providing an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful recognition, networking, and collaboration. The event fostered an environment of shared growth and learning, encouraging participants to exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices.



Kicking off the evening on a high note, Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada, delivered an inspiring keynote address titled "Put Google AI to Work for You." Natasha shared invaluable insights and strategies to assist organizations in thriving in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). She emphasized how businesses could leverage Google's tools and technologies to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth. Walji's address shed light on the transformative potential of AI and provided practical advice on harnessing this power to set organizations on a path toward long-term success.

“Small and medium businesses drive innovation, power our economy, and support the livelihoods of most Canadians. SMEs have a remarkable opportunity to use AI to unlock productivity and grow & transform their businesses. It is exciting to see how AI is levelling the playing field for SMEs and enabling SMEs to better meet the dynamic needs of their consumers. While AI is evolving quickly, some SMEs hesitate to lean into the moment, but the best thing you can do for your business is to start taking small steps daily given incredible potential to grow your business”.

The CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2023 was more than just an awards ceremony; it celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit and a testament to SMEs' vital role in Canada's economic landscape. The event's success underscored the importance of recognizing and supporting these enterprises, ensuring their continued economic growth and contribution.

The winners of the CanadianSME Small Business Awards, selected by a distinguished panel of judges, exemplified dedication, growth, and innovation. The list of award recipients includes:

Lacey Koughan, Founder and CEO at 24STRONG Youth Empowerment Inc. for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Fill it Forward for the Sustainable Business Award Pride at Work Canada/Fierté au travail Canada for the IHG Business Edge Diversity and Inclusion David Gens, Founder & CEO, Merchant Growth for the Technopreneur of the Year Pathway Communications for the Samsung Tech Business Blue Door Agency for the Startup Business RBC Small Business of the Year Up to 10 employees Top 1- Roo & You Inc.

Top 2- W Design Co. and DREALEE | Fitness+Dance

Top 3- Kits for a Cause Margarita Simkin, Chairwoman at INKAS® Safe Manufacturing for the Inspirational Business Leader Jenn Harper, Founder and CEO, Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc for Xero Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Morteza Javid, CEO, LABonWEB for the Immigrant Entrepreneur Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd. for the Fastest Growing Company INKAS® Payments for the CyberCatch Excellence in Data Privacy & Cyber Security James Nguyen, Co-Founder & CEO, Quantropi Inc., for the Entrepreneur of the Year Healthy Planet for the E-commerce business Page Pros for the Digital Business of the Year Customer Service Excellence Top 1: Fullintel

Top 2: Harbinger Network Inc.

Top 3: Fourth Avenue Medical Aesthetics Tracy Sicard, Co-Founder & Head Of Customer Experience at TuesdayAfternoon Media for the Businesswoman of the Year Constant Contact Business of the Year 50+ employees Top 1: Merchant Growth

Top 2: COSTI

Top 3: MYcourier Inc. Hazel Lord, Founder & Management Consultant of Pearl Operational Design Inc. for the HP Black Entrepreneur of the Year Sapling Financial Consultants Inc. for the Best Professional Services Samos Insurance Solutions for the Best Business Innovation UPS Small Business of the Year Under 100 Employees Top 1:Nexim Healthcare Consultants inc

Top 2: The Scented Market

Top 3: Vision Project Services Future Kitchen & Bath Ltd (MOBEL) for the CSR Excellence Award St. Francis Herb Farm for the Best in Health and Wellness Business Modern Requirements for the Best in AI Automation Award Media Resources for the Best in Manufacturing Award Kevito Ltd. for the Best in Retail Award Drewlo Holdings for The Community Impact Award CanadianSME Editors Choice Award 2023 TBDC,

Ontario Centre of Innovation

David Kwok, Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, YSpace and Office of the VP, Research & Innovation

Sevrine Labelle, Managing Director, Thrive Lab - BDC Capital

Claudio Rojas, CEO of National Angel Capital Organization Canada

Tiffany Callender, FACE Co-founder and CEO

Women's Enterprise Organizations of Canada

Visier



SK Uddin commented, “The CanadianSME Small Business Awards offer a unique opportunity to honour the outstanding efforts of our nation's SMEs. This year, we were especially inspired by the perseverance and innovation displayed by our nominees. They've shown that Canadian entrepreneurs can thrive despite adversity and continue to make meaningful contributions to our economy.”

“The CanadianSME Small Business Awards is a remarkable celebration,” states Jennifer Kai from UPS Canada. “The gala highlights our world class Canadian entrepreneurs who are an inspiration to us all.”

“We are thrilled to sponsor the CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2024, recognizing the vital contributions of small businesses across Canada. At IHG Hotels & Resorts, we take pride in offering a diverse portfolio of brands and venues that cater to the needs of business travelers. Our IHG Business Edge program further enhances this experience by providing an efficient portal for booking and finding the best rates, ensuring seamless travel arrangements for our valued business guests,” said Tarandeep Singh, Regional Vice President- Commercial, Marketing & Revenue Management at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The CanadianSME Small Business Awards look forward to next year's celebration and the continued recognition of Canada's entrepreneurial spirit.

About the sponsors:

Google Canada, a long-time supporter of SME Canada, continues its commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in Canada. As part of its ongoing dedication, Google proudly served as the Presenting Partner of the SME Awards and will continue to serve as SME Canada's Tech Partner for the 2024-2025 period.

Various sponsors have come together to recognize entrepreneurs across different categories. RBC sponsors the Small Business of the Year Award for companies with up to 10 employees, UPS sponsors those with up to 50 employees, and Constant Contact sponsors businesses with over 50 employees. Xero sponsors the Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award, IHG Business Edge sponsors the Diversity and Inclusion Award, Samsung sponsors the Tech Business of the Year Award, and HP Canada sponsors the Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine extends its gratitude to all sponsors for their generous and genuine support of the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2023, celebrating business success in Canada.

About CanadianSME

A national publication with a big vision. CanadianSME signifies the empowerment of Canadian SMEs and aims to pursue this mission by launching CanadianSME Business Magazine to equip SMEs with expert knowledge and insights from industry leaders. CanadianSME Business Magazine incorporates compelling content and provides shelter to the business needs of small and medium-scale enterprises.

CanadianSME Business Magazine was created through passion and admiration for entrepreneurs. With SMEs playing such a crucial role in Canada’s business industry and contributing greatly to the economy, CanadianSME was built to provide a much-needed support system for hard-working business owners.

