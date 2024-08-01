The 18th Annual Lake George Triathlon: A Weekend Festival of Athletic Prowess and Family Fun
Join us for the 18th Annual Lake George Triathlon - a weekend of endurance and fun in a picturesque setting!LAKE GEORGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for the 18th Annual Lake George Triathlon - a weekend of endurance and fun in a picturesque setting! Standing by the motto, “A Distance For Everyone®,” the Alpha Win Lake George Triathlon features Sprint, Olympic and Long Course triathlon distances, coupled with aquabike and duathlon options. The event joins Alpha Win’s extensive calendar of New York offerings, including the Saugerties Triathlon, Hudson Valley Triathlon, and Hudson Valley Marathon.
Alpha Win Lake George kicks off with packet pickup at the Sunrise Café on Thursday, August 29, and at Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ on Friday August 30, where participants will receive a high-quality long sleeve shirt, a token of appreciation for their participation and a memento of their experience. On Saturday and Sunday, athletes will test their limits on a challenging course that includes swimming in the pristine waters of Lake George, cycling around scenic Brant Lake, and running through the historic village of Lake George. The competition is set to be fierce with the Northeastern Collegiate Triathlon Conference in attendance, bringing together some of the best collegiate triathletes in the region.
After Saturday's exertions, participants and supporters are invited to enjoy a well-deserved exclusive dinner aboard one of Lake George Steamboat Company’s historic steamboats, Saturday night at 6:15pm, celebrating the day's achievements with a feast and camaraderie. As the boat sails, diners will be treated to stunning views of the surrounding Adirondack Mountains, often enhanced by the golden hues of sunset, creating a truly memorable atmosphere. This excursion can be purchased during race registration and from our site.
Alpha Win welcomes an impressive roster of sponsors including Xterra and Trek Saratoga for the annual race. In addition, the Lake George Triathlon boasts a long list of local partners including platinum sponsor, the Lake George Area. Others include Glens Falls Hospital of Albany Med Health System, Luxury Lake George Vacations, Adirondack Brewery, Northern Living, Elevation Medical Aesthetic, and more listed on our race page.
Alpha Win is also excited to announce its official charity partner, Lake George Land Conservancy. The LGLC protects the land within the Lake George watershed to preserve the world-renowned water quality of this amazing lake. As a non-profit land trust, their work depends on the generosity and passion of people who love Lake George and want it to remain as clean and beautiful as it is today for their children and future generations.
Lake George is not just a venue for the triathlon; it is a fantastic vacation destination for families. With a variety of activities and sights, visit the Lake George Area’s traveler site to see how you can turn the event into a memorable weekend getaway. (2024 Lake George Triathlon - Lake George Area)
Don't miss out on the opportunity to challenge yourself, enjoy a weekend of activities, and support a great cause. Register now for the 18th Annual Lake George Triathlon and be a part of the tradition! For more information and to register, please visit our site.
