Mindtech to exhibit at Ai4 summit, August 12-14th , MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Invite to join Mindtech at Ai4

On display will be their Intelligent Data Engineering platform for a data-centric approach to synthetic data enhanced AI based computer vision.

SHEFFIELD, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindtech today announced their attendance at the upcoming Ai4 summit in Las Vegas, where they will show their Dolphin data analysis and Chameleon Synthetic Data platforms, which enable faster development and delivery of fair and accurate AI based computer vision systems. New for the show will be the latest Chameleon release featuring enhanced synthetic Digital Human technology as well as the recently announced updates to the Dolphin platform.

These platforms work in harmony to enable a data-centric approach to vision ML training and testing, which has been shown to achieve outstanding results:

• Dolphin dataset analysis identifies domain specific weakness and issues with data

• Chameleon enables easy and rapid creation of domain matched synthetic data to address any identified weaknesses

The Mindtech Intelligent Synthetic Data Engineering platform engages engineers by easing the tedious and time consuming tasks of efficiently curating data for training.

Dolphin drastically reduces costs by identifying data that is most suited and needed for the expensive annotation process, eliminating wasted labelling of irrelevant data. The analysis helps ensure deployed systems are robust and fair, leading to customer satisfaction.

Says Peter McGuinness, VP Engineering “We want to share our vision of data-centric engineering, as we believe it is the only way to achieve performant and robust systems in a timely, efficient manner. We provide a cloud based evaluation platform to let users experience first hand how this approach will benefit their projects”

Mindtech will be at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas, August 12-14th at location K-44, where attendees will be able to see the Dolphin platform in action, and discuss with Mindtech staff, how the platform helps to solve your real world data problems. Also on display will be the Chameleon platform, which is a key part of the Mindtech Intelligent Data Engineering platform, creating photo-real synthetic data, to fill the gaps identified by the Dolphin platform.

Register for a free evaluation of Mindtech Dolphin platform at https://www.mindtech.global/DolphinEvaluationRequest

Mindtech Intelligent Data Engineering Platform