Chief Justice Jensen appears on N.D. Public Radio 'Main Street' program

North Dakota Chief Justice Jon Jensen appeared on Prairie Public's 'Main Street', hosted by Craig Blumenshine. Chief Jensen was interviewed on a variety of topics, including the importance of an independent and impartial judiciary, the influence of Marbury v. Madison on the role of the judiciary, and the potential role of technology in the courts, and more.

The complete audio from Chief Jensen's interview may be found at the following link: https://news.prairiepublic.org/podcast/main-street