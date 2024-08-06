New Artificial Intelligence Based Sports Service for Professional Sports (NFL, NBA, UFC, MLB, MLS) Stock Symbol: IDVV

Stock Symbol: IDVV $IDVV Technology $IDVV AI Tech.. $IDVV WITECH International Endeavors Corp. $IDVV

IDVV's mission with the WITech division is to bridge the gap between human ingenuity and artificial intelligence, providing state-of-the-art AI applications for business growth and personal expression” — Jillian White, CEO

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Artificial Intelligence Based Sports Service for Professional Sports (NFL, NBA, UFC, MLB, MLS): International Endeavors Corporation (Stock Symbol: IDVV) For more information on $IDVV visit: https://witech.ai  Engaged in Locating, Acquiring and Partnering with Established Companies, Brands and Technologies, Particularly in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. Finalized Agreement with an AI Based Sports Service. Applications for Professional Sports (NFL, NBA, UFC, MLB, MLS). Service Currently Being Used by Professionals with Plans to go Mainstream Beginning with the NFL Season. Rollout Planned in Q4 to Begin to Combine Additional Sports and a Generative AI Bot to Allow Members to Ask Questions and Receive Data on all Sports.International Endeavors Corporation (OTC: IDVV) is engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with established companies, brands and technologies, particularly in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. IDVV has developed BOT technology and Automated processes related to crypto. IDVV sells or licenses these technologies. IDVV has focused on several action items including solidifying WITech.ai as the main holding of the company, eliminating costs, and expanding its product offerings while preparing for acquisitions.The IDVV WITech division stands at the forefront of the AI revolution, striving to bridge the gap between human ingenuity and artificial intelligence. The IDVV WITech mission is to empower clients by delivering state-of-the-art AI integrated applications that transform Chat Bots, Video Generation, and Content Creation into powerful tools for business growth and personal expression. IDVV is dedicated to developing solutions that enhance communication, foster creative processes, and streamline the distribution of content across diverse platforms.IDVV commitment extends beyond the mere application of technology; it is about creating a symbiotic relationship where AI complements human talent, enabling our customers to achieve more with less effort. IDVV believes in customizing its AI-driven applications to fit the unique challenges and objectives of each client, ensuring that every solution is as unique as the problem it solves. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and seamless integration, IDVV products are designed to be accessible to all, regardless of technical expertise.August Corporate UpdateOn August 1st IDVV announced that the Company’s WITech division has finalized its agreement to launch an AI based sports service developed to assist with professional sports (NFL, NBA, UFC, MLB, MLS).Currently the service is being used by professionals and IDVV WITech plans to bring the service mainstream beginning with the NFL Season, then expanding it out to other mainstream sports. A slow launch is necessary due to the complexity that only professionals can understand. IDVV wants to make the service very simple and easy to use as we roll it out mainstream.IDVV is planning to launch in phases. Starting with a limited time only free beta site by August 15th that will allow users to sign up for NFL info, combined with data and research. Following in phases, IDVV anticipates rolling out in Q4 will begin to combine additional sports and a generative AI bot that will allow members to ask questions and receive data to assist in all sports.DISCLAIMER: https://corporateads.com/disclaimer/ Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website

