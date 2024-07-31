Public Safety Tech Co. Receiving Surging Response with Trials Active in 54 Florida Law Enforcement Agencies: OTCQB: CYCA

Cytta Corp. OTCQB Stock Symbol $CYCA CyttaCARES $CYCA Cytta Corp. $CYCA Who we Aid $CYCA AST Winners Circle Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public Safety Tech Receiving Surging Response with Trials Active in 54 Florida Law Enforcement Agencies plus over 600 Demo Requests: Cytta Corp (Stock Symbol: CYCA) For additional information on $CYCA visit: http://www.cytta.com or www.smallcapvip.com  Technology Solutions Provider Addressing Various Industries for Integration, Streaming, Transfer, and Storage of Video and Audio Data. CyttaCOMMS In Active Trials With 54 Florida Law Enforcement Agencies and Over 600 Florida Direct Demo Requests Outstanding. Partnered with FIZUAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Dominate the American Drone Reseller and Advanced Streaming Technology Market. Launching Crisis Alert and Response Emergency System Mobile Application to Revolutionize School Safety. Instant SOS Alert Automatically Triggers a Video Call Shared with All Emergency Responders Responsible for Protecting a School. Strong Success for Groundbreaking AI-Enhanced Marketing Campaign in Florida.Cytta Corp. (OTC: CYCA) is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizing the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, CYCA strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.An innovative new CYCA product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer that ensures the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions. The CYCA proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. CyttaAIR is a groundbreaking CYCA platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. The CYCA CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.Cytta Corp’s focus on security and interoperability positions it to capture significant market share as regulatory environments continue to support advanced drone technologies. The company’s unique offerings and growing interest from potential clients underscore its potential to become a leading provider in the drone technology market.Compared to its competitors, CYCA offers a unique value proposition with its secure streaming capabilities and broad compatibility, making it a highly attractive investment opportunity.CYCA collaborations with law enforcement agencies and emergency responders highlight its practical value and market dominance potential. Continuous advancements in the CYCA CyttaCOMMS 3.0 platform ensure that CYCA remains at the forefront of drone communication technology.CYCA Revolutionizes Public Safety with Four New Florida CyttaCOMMS Deployments in One WeekOn July 24th CYCA announced the dynamic deployment of CyttaCOMMS 3.0 to four new law enforcement agencies in Florida: Temple Terrace PD, Plant City PD, Lake Placid PD, and Port St. Lucie PD last week.Nationwide Expansion and Surging InterestThe buzz around CYCA CyttaCOMMS is undeniable, with free trials now active in 54 Florida law enforcement agencies and over 600 direct demo requests from Florida alone. This wave of interest highlights the pivotal role of CyttaCOMMS in revolutionizing public safety through state-of-the-art drone streaming technology.This cutting-edge CYCA deployment is set to redefine public safety operations with secure, real-time video streaming and incident command features that significantly enhance drone capabilities. CYCA seamless integration across all drone brands is essential in the wake of Florida's statewide ban on DJI drones, ensuring these agencies remain at the forefront of technological advancement.Unmatched Secure and Efficient OperationsCYCA CyttaCOMMS 3.0 provides unparalleled secure, low-latency video streaming, vital for real-time situational awareness. This transformative technology enhances coordination, response times, and operational efficiency during critical incidents.Exciting Growth in CYCA CyttaAIR and CyttaCARES InitiativesThe CYCA CyttaAIR program is soaring, with a second reselling group now established in Texas, showcasing the company’s dedication to pioneering drone solutions.CYCA Partnership with FIZUAS to Dominate the American Drone Reseller and Advanced Streaming Technology MarketOn June 13th CYCA announced that its CyttaAIR program, in an expansion of its longstanding reseller partnership with FIZUAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems, a premier national drone reseller, is now entering the drone reseller market. This strategic joint venture aims to meet the growing demand for American-made drones, particularly from law enforcement agencies transitioning away from foreign drones.This collaboration is poised to position CYCA as a dominant player in the drone reseller market. By leveraging FIZUAS's extensive reseller network and expertise, the CYCA CyttaAIR/FIZUAS partnership will jointly offer a comprehensive range of drones equipped with the secure and collaborative capabilities of CyttaCOMMS. This move underscores the CYCA commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of law enforcement and other critical sectors.CYCA CyttaCARES: Pioneering Mobile Technology for School SafetyOn May 17th CYCA announced the launch of the Beta version of CyttaCARES (Crisis Alert and Response Emergency System), a groundbreaking mobile application designed to revolutionize school safety. CyttaCARES was created under the leadership of Natalia Sokolova, CYCA President, and COO of Cytta Corp, who is a dedicated advocate for child and family safety.The instant SOS alert feature automatically triggers a video call that is shared with all emergency responders responsible for protecting the school. The instant SOS alert feature automatically triggers a video call that is shared with all emergency responders responsible for protecting the school. This ensures that the necessary authorities are promptly notified and can swiftly evaluate the situation to offer assistance as required, without wasting precious time.

