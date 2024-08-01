DNREC Sets Information Meetings for Draft State Energy Plan

Visitors Invited to Browse Displays, Ask Questions

Delawareans will have an opportunity to learn about strategies incorporated into the latest State Energy Plan update at public information meetings planned this month in each county.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s State Energy Office has been working on an update to the energy plan for the past year, with public input integral to developing it, said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.

“Feedback from the public who attended meetings or completed online surveys helped shape the strategies outlined in the Plan, shifting toward a more resilient and reliable electric grid and identifying actions Delaware can take to achieve state greenhouse gas reduction targets in order to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” he said.

Four workgroups within the Governor’s Energy Advisory Council (GEAC), which is charged with providing recommendations to the State Energy Office on the plan update, held a series of meetings from June through December last year to gather information on what they thought should be included in the plan.

Those workgroups included: Renewable Energy and Clean Technologies; Energy Efficiency and Electrification; Grid Modernization; and Environmental Justice and Energy Equity.

As part of their outreach efforts, the State Energy Office, in coordination with the GEAC, held public input and information sessions in each county last November. More than 150 residents attended those meetings. Others submitted their thoughts through an online survey.

The workgroups combined drafted more than 250 recommendations, 82 of which were sent to the full Council. All of those were approved by a majority vote.

Visitors can arrive at any time during the two-hour events, browse the displays and learn about the State Energy Plan update from DNREC State Energy Office staff.

The draft energy plan public information meetings will be held:

Tuesday, Aug.13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Cheer Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown

Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle

Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover.

