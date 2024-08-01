West Virginia Department of Health’s Statistics Center Enhances Security and Payment Options for Vital Records

The West Virginia Department of Health’s Health Statistics Center's Vital Records Office is proud to announce the implementation of enhanced security features and expanded payment options at its 350 Capitol Street walk-up window. These updates aim to provide greater convenience and security to individuals obtaining certified copies of vital records.

The newly-introduced security paper incorporates advanced printing technologies, bolstering the integrity and authenticity of birth, death, and marriage certificates issued by the Vital Records Office. Collaboratively designed with artwork from the West Virginia Department of Tourism, the new paper not only enhances security but also showcases the beauty of West Virginia.

"We are excited to introduce these enhancements to our vital records services," said DH Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. "Ensuring the security and reliability of vital records is crucial, and implementing the use of new security paper represents our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in recordkeeping."

In addition to the enhanced security features, the Vital Records Office now accepts debit and credit card payments at the 350 Capitol Street walk-up window. This improvement offers greater flexibility to customers who prefer electronic payment methods. Alongside cash, check, and money order payments, debit and credit card transactions will incur a 4% processing fee to cover associated costs.

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage records can be obtained in-person from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, at the walk-up window. The cost remains $12 per copy, ensuring accessibility and affordability for West Virginians seeking vital records for personal and official purposes.

For more information on obtaining certified copies of vital records or to plan your visit to the Vital Records Office, please visit Health Statistics Center (wv.gov). An expedited service is also available through a company called VitalChek® at West Virginia Vital Registration (WV) | Order Certificates - VitalChek.