Huddle House Celebrates Back-To-School with Value Combos Starting At $5.99

Plus, Kids Eat Free Every Monday and TuesdayATLANTA, GA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the back-to-school season soon kicks off, Huddle House is here to help families tackle busy schedules and tight budgets with its Value Combos Menu starting at only $5.99. Enjoy eight homestyle offerings served all day, your way. Families can also savor Huddle House’s Kids Eat Free offer every Monday and Tuesday, making family meals even more affordable.
“As school starts up again, we recognize that families are juggling busy schedules and tighter budgets. Whether it’s before or after school, we’re dedicated to offering a warm and inviting space for families to enjoy quality meals that are also easy on the wallet,” said Jorge Pederzini, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “Our breakfast, dinner, and kids' meals are always a hit, these value menus highlight our commitment to delivering exceptional meals and service at great prices for our local communities.”
The Huddle House Value Combos menu features the following meals that start at $5.99. Beverages are included with each combo. Guests may choose coffee, a soft drink, or regular iced tea.
Breakfast Bowl: A new addition to the menu, this bowl features Applewood smoked bacon, one farm fresh egg (any style), and American cheese over crispy hashbrowns. The Breakfast Bowl is served with a choice of buttery toast or biscuit.
Strawberry Topped Waffle with One Egg Combo: Another new breakfast delight, the combo features a golden waffle topped with strawberries and whipped cream. The waffle is served with one egg (any style).
Chicken Tenders Toaster Combo: Enjoy this Toaster featuring two crispy chicken tenders with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast and served with a side of lightly salted French fries.
Cheeseburger Combo: A juicy all-beef burger patty is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a seeded bun and served with a side of lightly salted French fries.
BLT Combo: The classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich is served with three strips of Applewood smoked bacon and mayonnaise on toast with a side of lightly salted French fries.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Melt with Grits: Two strips of Applewood smoked bacon are paired with one farm-fresh egg cooked to order, and American cheese on Texas toast served with homestyle grits on the side.
Hashbrowns All the Way with Two Eggs Combo: Enjoy crispy hashbrowns served “all the way” with diced ham, veggies, and American cheese. The combo also includes two eggs.
Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Combo: The name says it all, this is a delicious breakfast trio in a fluffy, buttery biscuit. The biscuit is served with hashbrowns or tater tots.
The savings get even better with back-to-school season every Monday and Tuesday when Kids Eat Free. Purchase an adult entrée valued at $6 or more and receive a kid’s meal for free. This offer is valid for dine-in only for children 12 and younger.
Huddle House’s Kids Menu is filled with childhood favorites, including Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, and Cheeseburger. Breakfast offerings include the Kids Two-Egg Breakfast featuring eggs, crispy hashbrowns or homestyle grits, and toast or the Buttermilk Pancake or Golden Waffle Plate that is served with a slice of bacon or a sausage patty.
These menus are available at participating locations, price may vary. Select Illinois locations start at $6.99. For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.
About Huddle House
All Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.
