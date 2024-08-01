Dela Rosa: ROTC bill to give students comprehensive training for disaster response

The proposed law for the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program will enable students to help the country in times of disasters like the recent Typhoon Carina which brought destruction to Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa stated this during Senator Loren Legarda's interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2034.

According to Dela Rosa, the proposed measure will mandate the Department of National Defense (DND), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to craft and implement modules that will enhance the students' disaster preparedness and disaster response.

"We ensure in the proposed bill that the DND, CHED, TESDA will collaborate closely to design and implement comprehensive training modules that cover both theoretical knowledge and practical skills," Dela Rosa said.

The Office of Civil Defense, which is under the DND, as well as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council may also be tapped to share their expertise with regard to disaster response.

"The OCD and NDRRMC [can also help] because they are experts in conceptualizing and implementing program of instructions that would include, I hope, the four pillars of disaster risk reduction management, namely the mitigation, preparedness, response, and rehabilitation," Dela Rosa said.

These government agencies could likewise seek information with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to equip them with knowledge on preserving the environment.

"They may consult with other government agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to ensure that the module and program of instructions is aligned with the policy of the government relative to environmental protection," he said.