MNN shops gradually opening, providing convenience for residents’ everyday needs

MACAU, August 1 - To meet the everyday needs of residents at Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin, the project features roughly 5,000 square metres of commercial space. Since the shop units have been open for rental application, a number of Macau enterprises have shown interest in expanding their businesses in MNN.

The first shop at MNN officially opened for business in June, followed by convenience store, coffee shop and a package delivery and pickup point. Other shops such as a fast

food restaurant, food and beverage outlets, a supermarket and a hair salon among others, are in the fitout process and are expected to be operational in August.

To encourage Macau enterprises to grasp hold of the opportunity to start businesses in Hengqin, about 80 percent of the shops at MNN are from Macau enterprises. MNN will roll out offers in due course to support businesses to help the neighbourhood thrive.

The person-in-charge of the convenience store at MNN said that as the neighbourbood is complete with auxiliary facilities and amenities, and having noticed that a number of residents have already moved in, there is a relatively high demand for consumer spending. The person-in-charge said that the fitout process didn’t take long and went smoothly, pointing out that since mid-June, business have been quite positive, adding that there would more customers over the summer holidays.

With Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone Livelihood Affairs Bureau’s subsidy measures rolled out recently, it is expected that more people will move in to the neighbourhood. To prepare for this, MNN has made several service enhancements, such as extending the shuttle bus operating hours and actively supporting enterprises to have their shops open for business, to better serve residents at MNN.