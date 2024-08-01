Swearing-in of Deputy Director of Correctional Services Bureau Lei Iat Meng

MACAU, August 1 - The Correctional Services Bureau held the swearing-in ceremony for its Deputy Director on 1 August afternoon. With Director Cheng Fong Meng hosting the ceremony and administering the oath, Lei Iat Meng was sworn in as Deputy Director of the Correctional Services Bureau in the sight of members of the Bureau’s management.

In a speech during the ceremony, Director Cheng Fong Meng stated his expectations for Deputy Director Lei Iat Meng, who had served the public in the policing discipline for over 27 years and had held different management posts at the Public Security Police Force and the Unitary Police Service, to utilize his vast professional knowledge and management experiences on his new post to assist the Correctional Services Bureau in its further reforms and innovations, to facilitate its relentless endeavors to elevate the professional and management standards of correctional services, and to work in solidarity with the entire staff to make positive contributions to the sustained development of corrections. Director Cheng further noted that myriad challenges and opportunities would lie ahead in correctional work due to the constant development of society and the commencement of operation of the New Prison in the near future. Therefore, he encouraged the entire staff to always stick to the missions of corrections, thoroughly implement the SAR Government’s policy objectives and the security authorities’ three policing philosophies, continuously strengthen team construction and enhance management standards, and more effectively fulfill the responsibilities of corrections.

Deputy Director Lei Iat Meng obtained his Bachelor of Police Science from the Academy of Public Security Forces of Macao, Bachelor of Law from the Macau University of Science and Technology and Master of Public Administration from Peking University. Mr. Lei joined the Public Security Police Force in 1997, where over the years he had held different posts including (in chronological order): Head of Investigation and Intelligence Division, Intelligence Department; Head of Inspection and Licensing Division, Intelligence Department; Acting Head of Intelligence Department; Commander of Special Police Unit; and Director of the Police School. He later became the Head of Civil Protection Research, Planning and Operation Coordination Department of the Unitary Police Service. According to a Dispatch of the Secretary for Security, Mr. Lei Iat Meng has been appointed as Deputy Director of the Correctional Services Bureau for a fixed term of one year, effective from 1 August 2024.