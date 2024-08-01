National Class One Conductor Zhang Lie serves as Music Director to start a new chapter for the Macao Chinese Orchestra

MACAU, August 1 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-ordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by the BOC Macau, the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season will be inaugurated on 1 September. In the new Concert Season, the renowned National Class One Conductor Zhang Lie will serve as the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra (OCHM), bringing music aficionados the fusion of Chinese and Western music and presenting high-quality concerts to showcase charm of ethnic music. Tickets will be on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 6 August.

The press conference of the new Concert Season was held today (1 August). The employment contract was signed by the President of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Leong Wai Man, and the conductor Zhang Lie. Music Director Zhang Lie expressed his gratitude for the trust the Macao SAR Government placed in him and stated that he would initiate a new milestone for the Macao Chinese Orchestra. The press conference was also attended by the Managing Director of Bank of China Macau Branch, Xu Zhiyu; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Member of Supervisory Committee of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Cheung Pui Peng Grace; the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kuok Mio U; and the Acting Executive Director of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Jeptha Lam. During the event, musicians from OCHM performed the lively ethnic song Stepping Higher, blessing the success of the Concert Season.

Zhang Lie appointed as Music Director and Principal Conductor to start a new chapter for the Macao Chinese Orchestra

Renowned outstanding conductor of Chinese orchestra, Zhang Lie, was appointed as the Music Director and Principal Conductor of OCHM. As a National Class One Conductor and famous composer, he is currently the Music Director and Principal Conductor of Nanjing Chinese Orchestra and Henan Chinese Orchestra. He was the Music Director and Conductor of several Chinese orchestras in Mainland China, and worked for various music institutions and organisations. He also led various orchestras to perform abroad and achieved outstanding results. In the new Concert Season, in addition to a number of extraordinary soloists, Zhang Lie will also lead OCHM to start a new chapter, presenting a wide range of repertoire from classics to novel cross-disciplinary works, offering music aficionados with various styles of traditional music.

Renowned musicians to perform in Concert Season; Chinese music performances promote intangible cultural heritage

The Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season kicks off with The Sun, the Duo Chinese and Western Percussion Concerto, featuring percussionists Yin Fei and Liu Heng, and the internationally renowned young violinist Lao Li, creating a new atmosphere in the new Concert Season. The much-anticipated closing concert “Auspicious Arrival”, will showcase a combination of national music and jinghu, with Wang Caiyun as jinghu soloist accompanied by yangqin and soprano, presenting a magnificent scroll of ethnic music.

In order to promote the intangible cultural heritage, the OCHM specially includes “The Timeless Classics” series in the Concert Season, featuring the leading figure of the new generation of Cantonese opera and President of Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre, Zeng Xiaomin, the National Class One Actor, Wen Ruqing, and other notable figures and rising stars of Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre, to present the Cantonese Opera Concert “Unveiling the Harmonious Voices”, as well as the contemporary leading guqin performer Chen Leiji to present the concert “Soulful Elegance”, allowing music aficionados to appreciate the tradition of ethnic music. In addition, the Concert Season features four sections of “Wind, Bowed-Strings, Plucked-Strings, and Percussion” led by celebrated performers, namely Wu Wei, Deng Jiandong, Zhang Gaoxiang and Wang Yidong, allowing music aficionados to have a different music experience.

Concert to celebrate the anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, demonstrating the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures

In order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the OCHM will specially present the concert “Fiery Trees and Silver Flowers”, featuring the famous percussion ensemble “Mighty Hammers” to recreate the classic piece “Uproar in Heaven” from the “Journey to the West”, one of the four great Chinese classics. Moreover, the renowned erhu performer and educator, Yu Hongmei, will present her new work The Yimeng Landscapes. Portuguese Fado guitarist Marta Pereira da Costa will join hands with Liuqin Principal of OCHM, Wei Qing, to perform Macao Rhapsody, a double concerto for Chinese liuqin and Portuguese guitar composed by Kuan Nai-Chung, fully demonstrating the unique fusion of Chinese and Western music.

The well-received family musical theatre of OCHM, Musical Magic Wand, will also return, allowing adults and children to enjoy Chinese music together. Besides, campus concerts, world heritage concerts and community concerts will continue to be held in the new Concert Season, highlighting the charm of Chinese music and promoting Chinese culture. In addition, Chinese New Year concert and winter concerts will be held in festive occasions, celebrating with music aficionados through a rich array of musical programmes.

Tickets for the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season are on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 6 August 2024. For details, please visit the official website of the Macao Chinese Orchestra or its respective page on Facebook, or Macau Ticketing Network. Various discounts are available for this new Concert Season. Member of OM Friends and Friends of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card will receive an early bird discount of 30% on ticket purchases. Members of the public who purchase tickets for 4 different performances can enjoy a 40% discount. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card will receive a 30% discount tickets for special programmes, as well as a 20% discount on tickets for non-special programmes. A 40% discount will be offered to holders of a valid full-time Student Card, and a 50% discount for holders of Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card.

For more information about the new Concert Season, please refer to the OCHM’s new Concert Season booklet. The new Concert Season booklets can be obtained at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets for free. The electronic version is available at the Macao Chinese Orchestra’s website at www.ochm-macau.org. For enquiries, please contact OM through tel. no. 2853 0782 during office hours; 24-hour booking hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.