hush! Beach Concerts 2024 Open call for proposals for local bands, musicians and curators of art installations

MACAU, August 1 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “hush! Beach Concerts 2024” will be held from 9 to 10 November on Hac Sa Beach, presenting a multi-stage exhilarating music “marathon” and bringing exciting activities including creative gastronomy bazaars, experiences with musical instruments, art installations, children’s play area, and network connections. The event will also feature innovative land and water-based sports and outdoor recreational activities, creating a cross-disciplinary large-scale music festival. IC is now calling for the participation of local bands, musicians and curators of art installations. Interested parties are welcome to apply from 1 to 15 August. All are welcome to participate in the event to promote Macao’s pop music culture.

The performance type of “hush! Beach Concert” is mainly pop music. The participating bands of the “hush! Beach Concerts 2024” are divided into four categories, namely “Hot Wave”, “Upbeat Power”, “Music Chill” and “hush! Kids”, where at least half of the songs and music that they perform must be original. The songs or music performed in the category of “hush! Kids” can be non-original, and adult bands or art groups targeted to children are also welcome to participate.

In order to explore the diversity of pop music activities, this event launched a call for the “Art Installation” project, allowing participants to create and design outdoor art installations at Hac Sa Beach and the adjacent forest area as creative sites. The “Development of Themed Music Project” allows local bands, musicians and curators to unleash their creativity and conceive unique thematic music programmes, bringing participants a distinctive musical experience. The “Music Workshop” accept self-nominated or recommended instructors to host workshops on pop music-related knowledge and experience, providing a mutual learning and exchange opportunity for music aficionados, thereby promoting the development of pop music in Macao.

The call for proposals for local bands, musicians, outreach activities and art installations for the “hush! Beach Concerts 2024” is open from 1 to 15 August. The regulations and registration form can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the page “HUSH FULL MUSIC” on Facebook. Selected applicants will be notified individually. For more information, please contact IC through telephone. no. 8399 6832 (Chinese) or 8399 6824 (English and Portuguese) during office hours.