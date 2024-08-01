South African Police Service celebrates its women in policing

SAPS celebrates its women: Meet the Chairperson of the NATJOINTS

01 August 2024; As the country observes women’s month, the South African Police Service joins the nation in celebrating the strength and resilience of women in policing who in their daily duties strive towards making South Africa a much safer and better place to live in.

This is the first of a series of profiles of women officers who often go beyond the call of duty to serve and protect the people of the Republic of South Africa.

Today, we introduce the nation to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

The NATJOINTS is a structure which is responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement response throughout the country.

The structure is also responsible for the policing of major events in the country including National and Provincial Elections, the Presidential Inauguration and the Opening of Parliament amongst a host of other major events.

The NATJOINTS is housed at the newly opened National Coordination Centre(NCC) where all operational interventions of the police and of the NATJOINTS are coordinated and planned.

Lieutenant General Mosikili is also the organization’s first female Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing.

She was appointed into the role in July 2022.

In this role she oversees and manages all uniformed police officers including specialised units such as the Public Order Police(POPs), Tactical Response Team(TRT), National Intervention Unit (NIU) and the Special Task Force unit.

In addition to her roles, she is also in charge of the Protection and Security Service (PSS) Division as well as the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) which is responsible for the safety and security of all cabinet members including the President and Deputy President.

The National Operational Coordinating Centre (NOCC) also falls under her command where all multidisciplinary operations are monitored.

With 35 years service, she has served the organisation in various roles including as an Investigator, a Station Commander of Mangaung, Makoane, Maokeng, Tseki and Bethlehem Police Stations and the Provincial Head responsible for Visible Policing in the Free State. She has also served as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection in Gauteng.

Her colourful Curriculum Vitae also includes serving as the Head of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investiagtions Investigations (FCS) before her promotion in 2018 as head of detectives in the country.

Prior to her appointment as head of policing, Lt Gen Mosikili also served as the Deputy National Head of the DPCI commonly known as the HAWKS.

Under her watch, the Brics summit, AGOA, Netball World Cup, 2024 National and Provincial Elections, the announcement of the results, the first sitting of Parliament, the Presidential Inauguration and the Opening of Parliament all took place without disruptions and incidents.

She says the secret to her success is through hardwork and dedication.

“ Women are equally capable to do what their male counterparts are doing. All you require is the focus and dedication. My passion is in serving and protecting our communities and that is why my key priority is in enhancing police visibility through the work that we do. For one to grow in law enforcement, one must empower themselves with education. I urge all those who want to follow in my footsteps to study hard and work harder to protect our communities”, said Lt Gen Mosikili

With a B-tech degree in Policing, Mosikili is currently in her final year of an LLB degree.

Media enquiries; Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 0820408808