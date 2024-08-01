Alina Phoenix of Phoenix Healing Creations to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FARMER CITY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the FCC claims that everyday exposure to electromagnetic radiation like WiFi, Bluetooth, cellphone frequencies, radio frequencies and other EMFs are not causing health problems, many are wondering if an increase in mild to acute discomfort, fatigue, dizziness, inflammation and chronic issues might be due to this everyday exposure. Regardless of the debate, Alina Phoenix, founder of PhoenixHealingCreations.com, has a solution. Alina is creating a variety of products that harmonize toxic energies in our environment, such as emf radiation, into a form that no longer bothers our body’s energetic field. These orgonite products can be worn as jewelry, attached to electronics, or simply placed around our homes and offices to help us feel more comfortable and balanced.

“Orgonite in its modern form refers to a blend of metals and crystals in a resin matrix. It creates a high vibration, highly organized energetic field, which elevates and harmonizes unwanted, unintentional and negative energies into beneficial form. This makes moving through the complex frequency saturated environment we exist in far more comfortable and less bothersome to us, especially those that are energetically sensitive. The orgonite I create contains 29 different crushed and powdered metals and crystals in resin. When the resin hardens, it puts pressure on the metals and crystals, causing a piezoelectric effect, which causes the energy field of the metals and crystals to expand exponentially. This makes it more powerful and effective than carrying crystals alone,” explains Alina.

The Orgonite recipe matters. “A lot of people are creating incredibly beautiful, useful, but not fully protective orgonite pieces. I’m personally much more sensitive than many others when it comes to EMFs. I learned about EMF sensitivity in 2008 and began collecting orgonite at that time. Over time, I noticed as the frequencies humans emitted have changed, the pieces that used to work for me no longer worked. In 2020, when I found myself with unexpected extra time on my hands, I decided to create my own. I compiled a list of all the different possible crystals and metals I could think of, connected with Gaia and muscle tested what needed to be included to make the strongest most beneficial orgonite I could conceive. This is how I developed my unique 29 crushed and powdered metals and crystals blend. My recipe also includes materials personally collected from places like Sedona Arizona, Kauai Hawaii, and Siesta Beach Florida, and I incorporate new materials when I am directed by Gaia.”

When crystals are put under pressure, they generate electricity. “This is called piezoelectricity. When the resin hardens it shrinks, which puts pressure on the metals and crystals, which causes the expansion of their combined energy fields. This is what creates the very high vibration highly organized energy field. Via entrainment (the process of making objects move by the same pattern or rhythm) frequencies harmonize. Orgonite’s high vibration energy field entrains the lower vibration spiky disorganized energy emitted by electronic devices and turns them into smooth, even, energy higher vibration energy fields that no longer interferes with the electrical processes of our bodies.”

Orgonite does not block EMF radiation. “Many creators and sources on the internet make the claim that orgonite blocks EMF radiation. It does not. If it blocked EMF radiation, our wireless devices would not work. Orgonite harmonizes and organizes non-beneficial disorganized low frequencies into harmonious beneficial higher frequencies. As of now, this cannot be easily measured except indirectly by using muscle testing or observing the effects of this field on humans, plants and animals. I have a page of evidence and testimonials on my website demonstrating the effects of orgonite, including aura photography, plant growth observations, a fish tank observation, food spoilage observations and testimonials from those who purchase and use my pieces. An esteemed research scientist named Dr Max Stanley Chartrand even put together a scientific monograph on the research studies that exist to support orgonite after he experienced benefits for himself and needed to find the explanation.”

Alina offers multiple options to suit individual needs including discounted protection packages and intuitively chosen options, to a wide variety of individual pieces you can select from yourself. One option is the $99 orgonite starter pack which includes a cell phone sticky, a pendant to wear, and a piece to put in your bedroom for 24/7 protection in your home’s most important areas. To back up her claims, she offers a full money-back guarantee.

Alina is also certified in a wide variety of alternative healing modalities. She is certified in Emotion Code, Body Code, and Belief Code, EMF balancing techniques, aromatherapy, Ho’oponopono, and offers a range of Energy Healing session options. “My approach is to takes bits and pieces from all that I have learned and puts them together into something that’s uniquely my own, with Emotion Code, Body Code, and Belief Code as the foundation. These beautiful modalities identify your imbalances by using muscle testing. Muscle testing is also known as applied kinesiology, which has an entire field of study dedicated to it. A brief summation of the practice is built inside all of us is an innate intelligence that knows what is good for us and bad for us, and our muscles will stay strong for the things that are good for us and go weak for the things that are bad for us. Using a proxy muscle testing process, I connect to a client’s energy and find trapped emotions, energy imbalances and belief systems that may be at the root of whatever issues they are experiencing. Once the energies are identified, we are able to quickly, easily, and permanently address those imbalances, which removes obstacles to the body’s self-healing process.

“What makes me different than many other practitioners is that I am consistently able to safely get larger and deeper releases – between 20-60 energies - depending upon the session type you choose. I also feel strongly that it is important to be both accurate and beneficial to those I work with. Because of this, I guarantee that what I find in your session will be relevant to your situation or I will refund your session price. I do not want anyone’s money who I am not helping,” shared Alina. “I wish I could guarantee the results, however I know from my own healing journey that the speed at which we get better is dependent on how long the issue has existed, how entrenched it is, how many layers there are to it, and our willingness to do the additional things needed to support our healing. This journey is highly individual, and each person’s path to wellness is a bit different and has its own timing.”

Alina has many natural extrasensory gifts including enhanced empathy, strong intuition, clairaudience, natural mediumship and Gaia grid work. As a natural medium, Alina’s particular gift runs towards sensing and healing the inappropriate and negative. She also offers Gaia Earth clearing work for properties and buildings to bring harmony to imbalanced places. She explains, “I want to do everything that I possibly can to help this planet move to a point of greater balance and hasten the manifestation of peace on Earth. That said, my most important work is with people. My favorite sessions include Ancestral Clearings. Something special happens when we release an inherited energy. It releases not only from you, but from all past and future generations, your whole family tree. This is part of many of my sessions, and I regularly do group ancestral healing work to help as much of our human family as possible. The further back the ancestor in the family tree, the greater the number of people are positively affected.”

Alina is also passionate about empowering others. She has recently released an online course called ArtofSelfMuscleTesting.com to help others learn the method that she has used to be able to figure out her own complex health situation. “My entire life has been setting me up for this work with a built-in ultra-sensitivity that made my life difficult and uncomfortable, including a long slow health decline that brought me to the point of near death in 2019. When I was 38, doctors diagnosed me with lupus, scleroderma and fibromyalgia, and prognosed that I would be disabled by 40 and dead by 50 with their best help. I am blessed to say that I’m 44 now, nowhere near disabled and on no medications of any kind. I’ve been able to reverse and heal so much of what I was told was incurable, and I know I am not the only one facing that situation. While I am passionate about helping people directly with the work I do, I also want to get the most important skill I learned into people’s hands so that they too can learn to navigate this incredibly complex world with greater clarity and confidence. With this skill, you can know what is good for you or not, and figure out your own healing puzzle by learning to ask your body questions and honoring the answers. If you are out there struggling with not feeling well, or frustrated over trying things that don’t work, I invite you to learn this skill because it’s the single biggest key I have found to simplify and create wellness my own life. I believe if you learn it, it can do the same thing for you because there are no one-size-fits-all answers. You need the things that are exactly right for you.”

For more information about Alina Phoenix, please visit https://www.phoenixhealingcreations.com and https://www.thechangeportal.com