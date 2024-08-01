Navi by Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. Wins Gold in A' Energy Industry Awards
Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd.'s groundbreaking Navi, receives top honors in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design categoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of energy design, has announced Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd.'s Navi as the recipient of the Gold A' Design Award in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the innovative design and significant potential impact of Navi within the energy industry.
Navi's integrated photovoltaic power generation, storage, and charging capabilities align with the growing demand for efficient, sustainable energy solutions. By providing a stable power supply for homes, recreational vehicles, outdoor activities, and emergency situations, Navi addresses key challenges faced by consumers and the industry at large. Its user-friendly mobile app enables real-time monitoring and optimization of energy consumption, promoting a low-carbon lifestyle.
The award-winning design of Navi stands out for its seamless integration of advanced technologies. Utilizing high-quality solar panels, a robust battery pack, and intelligent microinverters, Navi maximizes energy independence and efficiency. The system's weather-resistant construction and plug-and-play functionality ensure reliability and ease of use, while its environmentally friendly materials and extended lifespan contribute to its overall sustainability.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company's dedication to developing cutting-edge energy solutions that empower consumers and contribute to a greener future sets a strong precedent for the industry. With Navi's success, Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. is well-positioned to continue driving advancements in the field of renewable energy.
Navi was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team, including Wei Bai, Xianyao Peng, Xiaowei Yin, Tao Yang, and Hanbei Chen, along with the dedicated professionals at Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd. Their expertise and vision were instrumental in creating this award-winning green power system.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=159860
About Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co., Ltd., established in 2011 and based in Shenzhen, has successfully created portable energy storage and home energy storage products under its two major brands, Jackery and Geneverse. The company focuses on developing and selling portable energy storage solutions and related products, such as solar panels, with a global presence in China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and other countries.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify innovation, skill, and significant impact within the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The award aims to celebrate designs that push boundaries, inspire future advancements, and contribute to the overall betterment of the energy industry and society as a whole.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from designers, agencies, companies, and entities worldwide, providing a global platform to showcase their achievements and gain well-deserved recognition. To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own groundbreaking projects, visit:
https://goldenenergyawards.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here