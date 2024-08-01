Chanba Poly by Renata Yin Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards
Renata Yin's Exceptional Design for Xi'an Chanba Poly Grand Theater Recognized with Prestigious A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Renata Yin as a Gold winner for her outstanding work on the "Chanba Poly" project in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and unique concept of the Xi'an Chanba Poly Grand Theater, positioning it as a new gateway for urban cultural exchange.
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, aligning with current industry trends and standards. Renata Yin's award-winning design for the Xi'an Chanba Poly Grand Theater not only meets these criteria but also offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in the realm of interior design.
Inspired by the concept of a "Brilliant Gem on the Banks of Chan River," the Grand Theater's design harmoniously melds with nature, appearing as a massive stone embedded in the Qinling Mountains. The public hall's design extends the building's flowing lines, engaging in a visual dialogue with the curtain wall and creating an animated visual conversation. The ingenious use of materials, such as GRG, artificial stone, metal grilles, aluminum panels, paint-free decorative panels, and sound-absorbing panels, creates a diverse texture and layering that seamlessly blends modernity and tradition, art and functionality.
This recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as motivation for Renata Yin and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The Xi'an Chanba Poly Grand Theater not only stands as an artistic palace but also symbolizes the city's spirit, where history meets the future, art blends with life, and the sparks of culture ignite in the hearts of every spectator.
Renata Yin led the design team, with LI HUI focusing on architectural elements, Zhu Xiangkui specializing in interior design, Li Juan and Liu Ting contributing to material selection, Wang Duo and Zhang Jingfang handling lighting design, and Zhao Siqi ensuring compliance with accessibility standards.
Renata Yin is a renowned interior designer based in China. With her team at HONG Designworks/LH Design, established in 2018, she has been providing comprehensive interior design and project implementation services to high-quality clients across various fields. Renata Yin's portfolio includes notable projects such as the Innovation Port Phase I and Learning Town Center Phase II at Jiaotong University, Xi'an Chanba Poly Grand Theater, Qujiang Sports Center, Qujiang Cultural and Creative Center, and office spaces for Yongjia Xin, Jincheng Tongda (Xi'an), and Hepucheng Law Firm.
HONG Designworks, officially known as Xi'an Hongshan Architectural Decoration Design and Engineering Co., Ltd., was founded in 2002 and holds a Grade A Design Qualification for Architectural Decoration Engineering and a Professional Contracting Qualification for Architectural Decoration Engineering. With nearly 200 design elites and top talents from various fields, the company has been deeply rooted in the industry for over 20 years. HONG Designworks' projects span across major cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, garnering high professional recognition and numerous domestic and international awards.
The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design. The rigorous blind peer-review process, conducted by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers, ensures that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this esteemed recognition.
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award category, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and advance the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://interior-design-competitions.com
