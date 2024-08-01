IP Video Enhances On-Site Experience at Olympic Venues -- Nicolas Quesne, VITEC

IP Video is playing an increasingly significant role in supporting the Olympic Games, says Nicolas Quesne, Deputy CEO, VITEC

PARIS, FRANCE, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet protocol video, or IP Video, is playing an increasingly significant role in supporting the Olympic Games by enabling advanced broadcasting capabilities while enhancing the venue experiences for fans worldwide to enjoy the quadrennial event.

As the world draws attention to the Paris Olympics this summer, IP Video will once again be leveraged to optimise experiences at stadiums, arenas, and other event spaces. The technology will be used to broadcast information and live feeds to screens throughout facilities, keeping athletes, staff, and spectators informed while enabling live streaming coverage to smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs in real time.

According to Nicolas Quesne, Deputy CEO of VITEC, a global leader in streaming solutions and video encoding innovation, hosting the Olympics involves massive infrastructure overhauls for the host city or country that require significant capital investments. It is for this reason that leaders in the private, public and non-profit sectors who must collaborate to host the Olympics are so interested in adopting systems that are reusable and reconfigurable before, during, and after events.

This is true for all operational factors associated with producing an effective Olympiad but is especially salient when it comes to leveraging video content.

"Today, viewers at live events expect video experiences that replicate the quality they receive at home, even when on the go and inside the venues. As a result, IP Video has emerged as a critical consideration for leaders responsible for new facility construction -- as well as those who are updating existing venues," says Quesne.

Outdoor stadiums and indoor arenas hosting different sporting events -- from track and field to gymnastics -- are often enormous. Despite their size, venues tend to struggle to meet demand for seats at Olympic events.

"As a result, even expensive seats can have obstructed views. By increasing the number of screens throughout the stadium, IP Video can enhance the viewer experience or enable people to enjoy live content on their devices because Wi-Fi or wired connections can display live events anywhere in the venue," he says.

Integrating Signage Across IP Video Infrastructures

Beyond delivering moving images, IP Video can be integrated with digital signage systems to show scores and provide interactive maps as well as wayfinding services for out-of-town visitors who may not be familiar with the local geography.

"This helps attendees find amenities and navigate multiple venues, which is crucial when hosting various events. More importantly, however, is the role that IP Video and digital signage play during emergencies," says Quesne.

IP Video screens and digital signage assets can quickly switch from showing action on the field -- or promoting concessionaires -- to displaying simple, intuitive messages and directions that can ensure venue safety for everyone.

Well-crafted and designed emergency management notifications can work very well for attendees regardless of language or cultural background by displaying moving arrows and intuitive video iconography. Best of all, IP Video systems can be managed from remote, centralized locations to ensure timely and accurate communication.

"With IP video, there's no need to touch each TV or display screen physically. Everything can be controlled centrally, allowing managers to focus on content rather than technical issues when time is of the essence."

The New Economics of Venue-based Video Management

IP Video optimizes resource allocation across the Olympic event-management lifecycle to deliver significant financial benefits.

"The reusability and redistribution of IP Video equipment across venues and cities provide enduring economic value. Rather than discarding equipment and other resources after the event, local and regional leaders can repurpose network, routing, screens -- and other aspects of IP Video -- to be used for future live events or entirely different applications. This enhances cost efficiency and sustainability over time," says Quesne.

IP Video, he adds, is simply a more adaptable and flexible video distribution system than legacy technologies. It allows venues to leverage existing infrastructure and swiftly reconfigure video setups, minimizing the need for extensive and environmentally taxing physical installations.

"It also enables the integration of diverse technologies and services, including digital signage and interactive features. These integration capabilities enhance the overall fan experience while streamlining resource usage by eliminating the necessity for separate systems and equipment without duplicating efforts that would expand the project's carbon footprint."