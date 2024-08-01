TADA Honored as a 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for Third Consecutive Year

PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TADA Cognitive Solutions (also known as TADA), the leader in AI-Enabled Digital Twins for supply chains, announced that it has been selected as a 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain. For twenty-two years, SupplyChainBrain's awards program has recognized exemplary vendors and service providers that help companies gain new business, increase financial savings, and improve operational efficiencies.

TADA was selected because of its ability to connect people, processes, and partners, and transform business complexity into a competitive advantage by providing real-time visibility, AI-driven actionable insights, multi-enterprise collaboration, scenario planning, and next generation digital assistants across entire supply chains.

"It is a true honor to be recognized by our customers and SupplyChainBrain as a great supply chain partner," stated Seshadri Guha, CEO and co-founder of TADA. "We use our breakthrough, patented, AI-Enabled Digital Twin technology to cover the obstacles inherent in today's global supply chains."

"For twenty-two consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain.

The 2024 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain is based on a six-month online poll of supply chain professionals that requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

TADA will appear in the 2024 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as a celebrated member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About TADA

TADA Ultimate Command & Control empowers businesses to take charge of their supply chains, delivering real improvements in cost, cash, carbon, and revenue. Powered by our AI-Enabled Digital Twin platform, TADA offers low-risk, easy-to-buy solutions that delivers real-time visibility, actionable insights, multi-enterprise collaboration and scenario planning. TADA operates mission-critical solutions for some of the most complex supply chains of Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, healthcare, and CPG, enabling them to act with clarity, optimize operations, and better serve the world's needs. See more details at www.tadanow.com.