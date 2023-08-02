TADA Honored as a 2023 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for Second Consecutive Year

TADA awarded 2023 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for an innovative 'digital twin' platform, empowering real-time data-driven solutions.

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TADA, a leading provider of supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2023 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain for the second consecutive year. This esteemed recognition reflects TADA's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional solutions and services to the supply chain industry.

Founded in 2017 by two tech entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the industrial sector, TADA has revolutionized the supply chain landscape with its massively scalable 'digital twin' and 'data fabric' cloud-based platform. Powered by its proprietary Digital Duplicate Technology, TADA's platform utilizes pre-packaged 'no-code' applications and comprehensive end-to-end solutions, delivering unparalleled time-to-value in the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from SupplyChainBrain for the second year in a row," said Harsh Koppula, COO and Co-founder of TADA. "Our vision has always been to empower businesses to better understand and address the world's needs through highly connected, data-driven supply chain solutions. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to business innovation and the impact of our Digital Duplicate Technology in revolutionizing supply chain management."

TADA's innovative products enable business operators to access real-time actionable information and insights across the entire supply chain, from manufacturers to distributors, transporters, and customers. By making the complex simple and providing well-informed data, TADA empowers businesses to act with clarity, leading to improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

SupplyChainBrain, renowned for its tradition of honoring exceptional supply chain partners, selected TADA as one of the top 100 companies for its significant impact on customers' efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. The highly competitive field of nominations for this year's list underscores TADA's continuous contributions to the industry's growth and success.

TADA is honored to be featured in the August 2023 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com alongside other esteemed supply chain partners.

About TADA:

TADA, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of massively scalable 'digital twin' and 'data fabric' cloud-based supply chain execution solutions (SCES). Powered by its proprietary Digital Duplicate Technology, TADA's platform offers pre-packaged 'no-code' applications and end-to-end solutions, delivering the best time to value and cost to value in the industry. TADA empowers businesses to act with clarity, optimize operations, and better serve the world's needs.