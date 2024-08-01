【Courtesy of Macao】“Youth Hospitality Activities - Macao Tourism Courtesy Short Video Contest” welcomes applications from today (1 August)

MACAU, August 1 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and MGM join hands to organize the “Youth Hospitality Activities - Macao Tourism Courtesy Short Video Contest” (referred to as the “Contest”). Macao residents who are studying in school and aged between 15 and 35 are welcome to produce creative video entries for the Contest. Applications open on 1 August and close on 25 September 2024.

Macao Courtesy Campaign going on

Forging ahead with the Macao Courtesy Campaign, MGTO partners with MGM in unveiling the “Together We Deliver Exceptional Hospitality as Tourism Ambassadors” Training Series in May. Following the themed seminar co-hosted recently, the two entities now jointly hold the Macao Tourism Courtesy Short Video Contest for young participants to learn more deeply about the significance of tourism and Macao Courtesy Campaign to the city. The Contest is held to raise Macao’s international profile and reinforce the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis, strengthening Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure in parallel with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification.

Manifest Macao’s warm hospitality from youth’s angle

Fueled by the advances in digital media, video has become one of the prevailing means of communication. Video entries in the Contest are required to capture the dimension of warm hospitality in locals and bring out the unique glamour and colors of the destination under the theme “Courtesy of Macao”. Participants are encouraged to explore Macao’s culture, gastronomy, architecture as well as fusion of tradition and modernity through creative imagination. Their videos are anticipated to capture and depict heartfelt interactions in daily life and warm exchange among people in tourism. By recording these touching stories, moments and Macao people’s virtue of politeness, their videos can let visitors from worldwide experience the heartwarming care of locals and hospitality exuded by Macao as an international tourist city.

Application and entry submission between 1 August and 25 September

Branding Macao as a hospitable city, the Contest is open to Macao residents aged between 15 and 35, currently studying in high school or college/university for Bachelor’s, Master’s or doctoral degrees. Each participating unit can comprise one to three persons and create a video entry within the length of 30 seconds. Participants can submit applications on https://forms.gle/tCyKBS4N4AM2zJKK8 and their video entries on https://forms.gle/qD9uPYjZSzRHywHq8 between 1 August and 25 September 2024.

Judging criteria and awards

The judging panel will appraise the entries comprehensively around four major criteria namely thematic relevance, value communication, creative concept and visual communication. The Contest will confer one gold award, two silver awards and three bronze awards together with trophies, certificates and cash prizes of 15,000 patacas, 8,000 patacas and 5,000 patacas respectively. 20 merit awards will be presented along with certificates and gift coupons of 200 patacas.

The “Youth Hospitality Activities - Macao Tourism Courtesy Short Video Contest” is jointly organized by MGTO and MGM and coordinated by Macao New Chinese Youth Association. For more information about the Contest program, please scan the QR code on the poster or visit MGTO’s website (https://ep.macaotourism.gov.mo/contest-macao-courtesy-2024/?lang=en).

Since launching the Macao Courtesy Campaign on 1 July 2023, MGTO has been collaborating with industry operators to organize related training opportunities for local industry professionals in enhancement of service quality. The “Macao Courtesy Campaign: Opening ceremony of the academic year - Learn to be an ambassador” Sharing Session was held to spread the message of “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” on campus. In the first half of 2024, the "Macao Courtesy Campaign” Online Learning Videos for the General Public and Tourism Industry (https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/trade-association/training/online-course.html) were released to inspire residents and tourism personnel to put courtesy into practice in life and at work, jointly optimizing travelers’ experience in Macao.