Industry 4.0 Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry 4.0 market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $167.12 billion in 2023 to $200.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in connectivity, automation and robotics, big data and analytics, cloud computing adoption, cyber-physical systems (cps).

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industry 4.0 market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $413.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai and machine learning growth, advanced robotics integration, 5g technology impact, blockchain in supply chain, edge computing advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Industry 4.0 Market

The increasing cloud adoption is expected to propel the growth of the industry 4.0 market going forward. Cloud adoption refers to the process and strategy by which individuals, organizations, or businesses migrate their computing infrastructure, data, applications, and services from on-premises environments to cloud-based solutions. Cloud adoption is a fundamental enabler of Industry 4.0, providing the necessary infrastructure and tools for manufacturers to embrace digital transformation, enhance efficiency, and stay competitive in an increasingly connected and data-driven industrial landscape.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industry 4.0 market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are launching new products such as IOT controller to increase their profitability in the market. In Industry 4.0, an IoT (Internet of Things) controller refers to a device or system responsible for managing and coordinating connected devices, sensors, and machines within a smart industrial environment.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Industrial Robots, Blockchain, Industrial Sensors, Industrial 3D Printing, Machine Vision, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing, Digital Twin, Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV), Machine Condition Monitoring

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise

4) By End-User: Manufacturing, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Energy And Utilities, Electronics And Foundry, Food And Beverage, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the industry 4.0 market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the industry 4.0 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Industry 4.0 Market Definition

Industry 4.0 refers to production systems that are intelligent and interconnected and are built to perceive, anticipate, and interact with the physical world to make decisions that support production in real time. It is used for the creation of intelligent factories and smart manufacturing.

Industry 4.0 Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industry 4.0 Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industry 4.0 market size, industry 4.0 market drivers and trends, industry 4.0 market major players, industry 4.0 competitors' revenues, industry 4.0 market positioning, and industry 4.0 market growth across geographies. The industry 4.0 market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

