Transcript of Senator Cynthia Villar's interview at Kapihan sa Manila Hotel, July July 31, 2024

PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release

August 1, 2024 Transcript of Senator Cynthia Villar's interview at Kapihan sa Manila Hotel, July 31, 2024

Transcription ng Forum Part ATTY LINA: Ano po ba ang nagbunsud sa inyo, yung pong mga reclamation proj ay matindi ninyong tinutulan? SCAV: Magandang umaga pa sa ating mga kaibigan, sa ating mga kaibigan sa media , former senator Joey Lina, Sonny Coloma. Yung area namin medyo special kasi meron kaming Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park. It is a legislated protected area based on a legislation i passed in 2018. But before that on 2017 dineclare na rin yan in a presidential decree as a protected area pero hindi legislated. In 2013 hayun na declare as one of the most important wetlands in the world according to the RAMSAR agreement signed in Iran in 1970 with the Philippines as signatory. Pag nalagay ka doon sa Ramsar List your government is mandate to protect you. Eh nalagay kami nun 2013 sa Ramsar List and there are only 8 in the Philippines; Olango Island in Cebu, Agusan Marsh, Tubbataha Reef, Palawan underground river, Nauajan lake and kami ang number six. Out of the 8 kami lang nasa metro manila. The last two would be Negross Occidental Wetland and Sasmuan wetland. So walo lang kami and the government is mandated to protect us kasi we are wetlands of international importance declared by the Ramsar. In 2018 na pass ko po yung eNipas Act which is consisted of 94 protected areas in the Philippines and one of that is the Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park. Inaalagan po namin kasi sa left ng paranaque wetland park ay lumalabas po doon ang aming apat na river. Sa Left yung tatlo; Molino River of Bacoor; Zapote River of Las PInas; Las PInas River of Las PInas. and on the other side sa right would the Paranaque River. So it affects the Parañaque, Bacoor, and Las PInas which has a 2 million population so importatnte po sa amin na lumabas doon ang tubig na galing sa aming river kasi noong 2015 ay sinabihan na po ako ni Secretary Babes Singson, siya noon ang secretary ng DPWH. Sinabihan niya kami na senador 'wag nyo hayaang mag reclaim kasi babaha kayo ng 6-8 meters pag nasarhan yan ang inyong apat na river. So mula noon po ay hindi na ako tumigil, and we started this pa in 2000 yung wetland park na yun ay nadeclare na unconstitutional ng Supreme Court yung PEA-Amari. And then iyon ang pinagsimulan noon tapos bumaha rin. Yung ating kaibigan na si Atty Oposa nagdemanda rin pumunta siya ng SUpreme Court, it took him 10 years but na issue yung Mandamus of Manila Bay instructing 13 govt agencies to take care of the Manila Bay. And when you take care of Manila Bay that includes the rivers going out of manila bay. Kasi pag yung rivers going out of manila bay are not taken cared of eh di madumi din ang Manila Bay. So yun ang pinag-startan namin dito sa aming move to fight reclamation at least in our area, 3 cities; Bacoor, Paranaque, Las Pinas. ATTY LINA: Nabanggit ninyo ang Writ of Mandamus na sinasabi ng SC noong 2008, nakalagay doon that the 13 agencies of govt shall clean-up, rehabilitation and prservation of Manila Bay. Yun ang interpretation ng SC that manila bay has to be protected base on sound constitutional Policy.... Masasabi niyo po ba na itong reclamation project na ito is against the Mandamus issued by the SC? SCAV: Yes, dapat. Kaya lang minsan may mga ruling na kinontra yun coming from the Supreme Court. Iba ang supreme court noon iba ang supreme court ngayon. Kasi kami medyo nahirapan din kami and then to add to it yung ating manila Bay is a source of income for 300,000 Fishermen getting the livelihood from Manila Bay. Like ang Paranaque has its bulungan, kami may fishport kami, ang Bacoor has its own fishport. And aming mangrove forest sa aming 36 hectares is the biggest spawning ground of fishes in manila Bay. Ibig sabhin doon pinanganak ang mga fishes na nahuhuli sa Manila Bay ng ating mga Fishermen. Yun ang nagbibigay ng hanapbuhay sa kanila at nagbibigay sa atin ng pagkain na healthy because fish is healthier than meat sabi nga nila. And at the same time yung aming bay sa harap namin is the biggest producer of mussel or tahong in the whole Philippines. Ano yun eh study ng BFAR. So sinabi sa akin yun kaya sinabi ko we should be proud of it, we should not destroy it. And Yung mangrove forest na yun base on my experience with Yolanda because I visited (leyte) during Yolanda. Alam mo lahat ng bayan sa Samar, Leyte na may mangrove forest sa coast 'di na destroy ng Yolanda. Lahat ng wala pinasok ng Typhoon surge paglabas dala ang lahat ng bahay, lunod ang lahat ng tao. Ibig sabihin mahaln din natin ang mangrove becuase they are our protection against disaster and typhoon surge. kaya sa Bulacan marami ding manggrove diba. I think malabon meron din. F/Sec COLOMA - Ano po kaya ang pwedeng magawa ng ating senado at lehislatura? Kalangan po kaya ng mas mahigpit na batas para malutas ang suliranin. SCAV: In fact sinabi sa akin ng DENR kahapon lang kasi ipinapasa ko po yung pagpapalaki ng Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park to include the buffer zone. Kasi kami we are entitled to a 3km buffer zone after the boundary of las PInas to protect the wetland park. Kasi sabi nila yung mangrove nabubuhay sa brackish water. So it's a combination of salt water and fresh water. Ang salt water galing sa manila bay at fresh water galing sa river. Pag mawawala yung salt water mamamatay yung mangrove namin kaya napaka bigat, the price we have to pay for this reclamation. SCAV: Eh ako naman po malaki ang say ng LGU sa reclamation kahit na nag issue nang ECC ang DENR kung ayaw ng LGU eh hindi matutuloy. So saan yung mga LGU will be supportive in our fight to preserve our environment. ATTY LINA: 22 reclamation projects approved by the previous admin. PBBM suspended this projects, but then again 1 or 2 are allowed to continue. Lahat ng 22 may ECC. Yung mga LGUs they also spproved the project. Panahon na ba na kalampagin rin ang mga LGU to seriously consider the suffering and damage to the people within the respective territories? SCAV: From my experience po mabigat talaga ang laban ng reclamation sa Manila Bay. Anti-reclamation kasi mga very influential din yung mga proponent, mahirap din labanan. I think you have the heart to do it, lahat tayo magkasama-sama, magtutulong-tulong kasi kung kaunti lang ang lalaban I think mahihirapan based on my experience. ATTY LINA: Ang sabi ng proponents eh walang epekto ang reclamation kasi hinhukay muna ang ilalim tas tatambakan. Sabi ko hindi naman ata ganun ang katotohanan. May tubig eh. Tinmbakan mo sa ilalim dadagdagan mo yan. SCAV: Sabi nila 4 meters yung above ng metro manila. Itataas mo. Ikaw ang saved the rest lubog. ATTY LINA so hindi toto na what was displaced na earth ay papaltan lamang. Hindi eh. tatambakan mo yan as musch as possible. sila ang safe pero yung nasa island proper sila ang maapektuhan. So hindi totoo na walang epekto yan. SCAV: Mawawala talaga ang Manila Bay. F/Sec COLOMA: Noon palang July 2023, 1 month bago ang susupension order. Nagdaos dito sa Pilipinas n forum yung sangkoit dito sa reclamation in which Sec. Loyzaga was a speaker. In her speech doon niya sinabi na kailangan pag-aralan natin itong reclamation dahil may sangkot ito sa environment. It's very clear eh. Nauna pa yun bago ang suspension order. And i think When she was ordered by the president to implement the suspension binanggit niya iyon na tinalakay na ito. So siguro in the intels of greater transparency siguro pwede hilingin natin kalampagin ang mga authorities dahil kinakailangan ilantad nila kung ano talaga ang consequences based on scientific basis. And of course meron pa ring mga considerations jan, sa weather naman may climate change, sea level rise at yung temperature rise. Ano ang epekto nung tinambakan? SCAV: Diba ho pinaka mataas ang sea level rise dito sa Philippines diba parang bumababa yung lupa tumatatas ang dagat. So That is already a problem tas ngayon tinatambakan mo ang dagat lalong lalaki ang problema ng flooding diba? ATTY.LINA: Of course di pa natin nadidiscuss yung epekto ng reclamation sa traffic ano kasi dadagdagan mo pa. Sa Roxas Boulevard pa lamang this time is mabigat na yung traffic taspos dadagdagan mo pa ng maraming reclamation project, mga struktura itatayo jan, maraming mga sasakyan na mangangailangan ng kalsada para daan ay saan daadn ang mga yan eh di sa Roxas Boulevard din. Dito sa Burgos, Macapagal, Kalaw. Eh di lalo nang nagkandabuhol buhol ang trapiko dito sa atin sa metro manila. Transcription Q and A Part Q : Good morning maam. Bukas po may hearing sa senate on the Flood control o flooding last week. Ano po ang inyong expectations? SCAV: This will be done by the Public Works Committee kasi in connection with the budget. Yung budget on the flood control so hinahanap nila. Sabi nila its one million a day daw ang budget sa flood control which is 1 billion a day that 365 Billion a year. So hinahanap nila bakit tayo nagkaflood eh ang laki-laki nung budget for the flood control. So that is one of the reason. Hindi siguro naka focus on reclamation. Its the flood control budget. Parang yun ang alam ko. Of course may aatend doon na mag-question about reclamation. Ang chairman po nun ay si Bong Revilla. Q: Balik po ako sa reclamation. Kasi nga po paulit-ulit na po yung DPWH na hindi cause nung baha ang reclamation... SCAV: Oh. In 2015, Secretary Babes Singson told me, I am not lying. He told me senador 'wag kang papayag ng reclamation sa inyo. babaha kayo ng 6-8 meters. And sinasanbi ko sa mga taga Las Pinas 'wag nyong sabihin na thats out of the question kasi yung Marikina Di naman sinarhan yung river pero bumaha rin ng 6 meters kasi kinuha pa sila mula sa 3rd storey of the houses diba. Sen. Pimentel lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin sa Marikina, dun siya nakatira, 2 storey ang house niya. 'Di na niya nilalagyan ng gamit ang first storey, 2nd storey na lang. Kasi umulan lang ng konti pasok na dun sa first storey ng bahay niya. Ang worry nya pag lumakas ang ulan, makakarating (ang baha) sa 2nd storey eh andun ang mga gamit nya. Sabi ko sa kanya bakit ka pa stress na stress eh ipagbili mo na yung bahay mo. Lumipat ka na dun sa hindi binabaha na lugar. Sabi nita Tita pag yung bahay mo binabaha walang bibili. Binabarat ka kaya I am doomed here, I cannot sell my house. Q: As you have discussed kanina yung reclamation projects nagiging cause din sila ng pagbaha. Do you think that it is in the best interest of the public na tuluyan nang ipagpaliban i kanselahin na yung reclamation projects? SCAV: Ako po I cannot answer for the whole Philippines in Metro manila. FRom my experience, diba ang policy ng gov't i decongest ang Metro Manila because its so crowded. Kaya nga diba may PEZA zone binibigyan nila ng tax free yung companies na umaalis ng metro manila lumilipat sa probinsya and also provide employement to the people. Para yung mga taga metro manila ma inspire din sila lumipat na outside of metro manila kasi may mga trabaho. So bat nila sasabihin na walang effect sa metro manila? Talagang dinedecongest natin ang Metro manila diba? That's an economic policy kaya nga lumalaki yung southern luzon, central Luzon diba? nagkicreate tayo ng projects outside of metr manila. We want to decongest metro manila. Q: so yan ho yung alternate solution niyo sa reclamation, na palawakin ang project sa ibang lugar? SCAV: Marami namang lupa sa ibang lugar eh. Di naman kailangan tambakan ang dagat para magkaroon ng development kasi andami nating probinsiya. Marami tayong lupa pero wala namang use di ba? ATTY.LINA: People are heaping praise sa Dubai pero tinamaan din sila ng baha. Binaha rin ang Dubai, marami ang reclamation dun eh. So klaro na it can work on other places but generally pag may reclamation may impact sayong main island. Buong ecosystem may impact ang reclamation. Idol ng marami ang dubai pero... SCAV: Di rin na spare. Even in the US I have visited. Ano nga yung city na famous between Florida and Texas,yung Lousianna. Alam mo yung Lousianna Baha ng baha. So ang tabi ng kanilang river, ang kanilang lake, walang nagtatayo sa first floor kailangan magtayo simula sa 3rd floor. I saw it for myself tapos ang inaallow lang nila na tumira sa first floor ay yung kotse, bahay na mobile kasi pag nagbaha mag dadrive sila out, Babalik na lang sila pag wala nang baha. Yan ang practice sa Louissiana. nagpunta ako dun. Tiningnan ko eh kasi known din sila dahil sa baha. Q: Ask ko lang po reaction ninyo or do you also share the same idea of some senators na iniisip nila na possible po na may connection itong reclamation project dito sa kamakailang baha sa senate? SCAV: Yeah, kasi di naman nangyayari sa senate before yun eh at ngayon lang nangyari. And remember there is a river beside the senate palabas ng manila bay. there is a bridge there. ATTY LINA: nag-overflow yun? SCAV: Eh san nanggaling yung ano ng Senate diba? Diba yung mismong road along the Senate, Diokno, talagang parang Siargao may alon-alon pa. Tapos yung parking lot inabot na ang entrance ng senate di lang yung parking lot pati yung main entrance ng senate. Q: Ano po ang possible solution para di bahain ang senado. SCAV: Alam mo nagtataka nga ako kasi lahat ng lupa dun ay government property eh, mostly GSIS. Kasi yung conrad owned by GSIS, yung senate naupa kami sa GSIS. lahat dun GSIS yun. Dapat Government owned yun protektahan talaga kasi ang nawawalan ng pera yung gobyerno natin pag nawalan ng value yun. Q: Kamusta po yung mga usapin kontra illegal logging? SCAV: wala namang... Sa Metro Manila tingin ko di naman illegal logging yun kasi di naman massive. Sa tingin ko ang problema ay yung hindi ene-encourage yung tree planting. Kasi sa metro manila, katulad namin, along the river may easement yan eh. Pwede namang mag tree planting ka dun eh. So hindi deterrent yung, hindi lang sa forest, but we can also plant trees along the road, along the river. Ako I went recently to Beijing and the rest of china. Pag tingin ko nagulat ako. Doon wala silang problema kasi owned by the government ang lahat ng lupa. Pero ang lahat ng kalye nila ang lapad ng tree planting. Tapos ang lahat ng river nila ang lapad ng tree planting. Lahat ng ocean nila ang lapad ng tree planting. Tapos mapapansin mo 'di na sila nagtatayo ng single detached home lahat condo tapos in between condo may tree planting. Tingin ko lahat kinocover nila kasi nagkakaproblema na sila sa flooding. You will notice na grabe ang tree planting ng China. Q: Dapat bang iconsider ng DPWH ang environment, ang climate bago magtayo ng proyekto? May pagasa pa bang mapatigil considering na pwede tayong kasuhan ng investors pag may issues? SCAV: Ano tingin nyo mga lawyers? Ako sa tingin ko if its for the benefit of the people the people has the right to stop anything that will cause harm to them. Its our right. Hindi ilegal yun diba? Paano kung nagbigay ng permit na mali? Ibig mong sabihin we will just suffer more in silence? 'Di na tayo kikibo? Kami nabigyan na kami ng permit, nawala ulit. Di lang kami pumayag na ituloy. Nakukuha din yan eh kasi may pressure din sa kanila pag di ka pumapayag. Q:Yung projects dapat bang i consider ang environmental impact bago itayo? SCAV: I think, tinitingnan ko yung GSIS 'di nila minaintain yung lugar eh. Diba pag tumingin ka sa labas ng window sa senate, ako na amaze doon ang gandang property di na maintain. Di nyu napansin ? Tambaktambak doon tapos wala naman yung tree puro tambak ng lupa doon tapos tinirhan ng mga informal settlers. Diba that's adding to the problem, dapat minaintain well and then binigyan ng relocation center yung mga informal settlers. Kasi kami yung river namin puno ng informal settlers nilipat namin sa NHA project sa NAIC. Kasi yung easement ng ilog cannot be given to informal settlers. That is againts the law. easement ng ilog yun. So nilipat namin. They are better off there kasi may sarili silang bahay dun and mura lang ang hulog. So masaya naman sila doon and marami naman ang trabaho doon kasi may PEZA zone doon malapit sa kanila. So its a matter of having patience to do it but you can do ito actually. ATTY LINA: May tatamaan pala na bakawan. SCAV: Bawal patayin ang bakawan. Thatss against the law, illegal ang magpatay ng mangrove. In fact, kaya kami sa Las PInas nagtayo ng mangrove sabi sa akin ni Senator Manny Villar noon e-encourage mo magtayo kasi pag lumaki yan illegal na patayin yan. Q: Paano po ang gagawin nyu sa pag scrutinize ng budget ng mga project na to? SCAV: Kami sa Senado siyempre titingnan namin yan. Yung investigation tomorrow is about that, yung flood control project na yan. Pero congress has 2 houses. Kahit mapigil mo dito pero di mo napigil doon ay tuloy din yan. And yung implementation, depende nga. ANg problema kasi talaga natin ay yung implementation. Minsan tama naman yung ginawa pero on how it is implemented ay yun ang mali. Ako I always believe that it is the attitude of the people towards what they are doing, even in government. Kasi pag mahal mo yung trabaho mo maganda, pag hindi mo mahal ang trabaho mo ay talagang sasama ang implementation. Q: Yung budget kailangan pa ba ng dagdag na pondo para sa flood control? o bawasan? SCAV : Tingin ko dapat busisiin kung saan dadalhin kasi flood control project is very vague. Yung iba nga pinanlilinis lang ng ilog. How would you know na nililinis yung ilog? sisisid ka sa ilalim ng ilog? I mean talagang implementation yan eh. Ako kasi nag implement ako ng paglinis ng ilog 10 years eh. Kung di ako nagbantay walang mangyayari doon. Binigyan nga kami ng empleyado. Eto palang empleyado pag hinire ng government tingin nila susuwelduhan lang sila di sila magtatrabaho. Kapag pinagtrabaho mo magreresign, So resign lang ng resign. Paikot-ikot kaya di namin napuno yung binigay sa amin na plantilla eh kasi iba-iba ang attitude ng tao. Ako i think masosolve natin yung problem pag nilagay natin sa puso natin an ginagawa natin. Q: Tatakbo raw po kayo bilang Mayor ng Las Piñas? SCAV: Hindi. Tinitingnan ko pa kung mananalo ako. Baka matalo lang ako. Q: If everything said and done,tapos walang nakinig tuloy pa din ang reclamation, Will you be willing to file a case againts this groups who has been reclaiming. SCAV: Ako kapag nireclaim nia yung buffer zone namin I will file a case. OO kasi yun lang naman ang pakiusap ko na lagyan ng daanan ng tubig from the river. That is our entitlement. Pag ayaw nilang ibigay yun at nagpumilit pa rin sila eh di magkaso na kami. Q: Binaha kami sa Caloocan Basura ang problema . SCAV: Actually yang basura very successul kami sa Las PInas niyan. Yung aming waste management, recycling. 50% of our waste are kitchen and garden waste can be converted into organic fertilizer. SO bibigyan mo lang ng composting facility yung mga baranggay they can convert 50% of the waste into organic fertilizer which is useful to everybody. For the farmer di na sila bibili ng fertilizer. For the homeowner they can build their garden withou buying fertilizer, libre. Then yung 15% na plastic nagtayo na ang coca-cola ng pet botting recycling facility sa Gentri. And they said there is not enough pet bottle to recycle. Pag naging succesful sila sa gentri they will build another one in the visayas and mindanao. Ako naman po sa amin. Yung pet bottle pwede mong ibenta sa junkshop pero yun soft bottle o plastic i turn them into school chairs which I gave to public Schools and farm schools in the Philippines. I have 3 factories. One in Cagayan De Oro, one in IloIlo and one in las Pinas. Ang isang school chair is 20 kilos of (recycled) plastic. So i make 500 school chairs a month, thats 10000 kilos of plastic. And I am not mandated to do that. And meron po tayong, pinasa ko po na extended producers responsibility that its the responsibility of those who are packaging with plastic to recycle them. And they have until 2028 to reach 80% of their product. So itong mga ito multinational at malalaking kompanya. Sa Europe iniimplement yan bakit di nila gawin sa Pilipinas? So we are the first asian country na may EPR. Extended Producers Responsibility. That's for the plastic. SCAV: Now yung paper. Mayron hong paper factory sa pampanga na run by a foreigner. Sabi niya sa akin noong neigbor ko siya. Kahit pa raw ipagbili ang lahat ng waste paper ng pilipinas they still import waste paper. They recycle it yug ginagamit sa newspaper na newsprint. So between kitchen and garden waste, platic, and paper that is 80% of the waste. Maliit na yung 20 percent na yun kung di man ma recycle kasi 20% na lang yun. Yung iba tulad ng mga nasirang gulong sa kotse ginagawan slipper o shoes sa marikina. SO there is a solution to everything ang kailangan lang ay desidido ka. I am doing it for 20 years and I am very happy. Ang aming pagtapon ng basura sa Las Pinas which cost 400 million noon now 100 million na lang kasi we recycle 75% of our waste. There is a solution to everything. SCAV: CCC promoting waste to energy tech? SCAV: Noong speaker yung asawa ko noong 2000 pinagbawalan nila yung waste to energy kasi yung technology noon cancerous yung emission ng waste sa people kasi yung technology di maganda. Sabi sa japan meron silang technology na hindi na nagcacause ng cancer pero the problem is the machine is so expensive. So natatakot tayo na baka gamitn, sabihin na hindi cancerous pero ang emission is cancerous pa rin. Kaya very strict sila sa waste to energy kailangan i prove mo na ang technology mo is not cancerous. Kasi kung tayo naman ay may cancer dahil dun sa waste to energy technology mo eh magcocomposting na lang ako. Q: Sinasabi na hidni effective ang flood control project dahil sa basura. Any comment ? SCAV: Hindi. Talagang hindi lang basura yun kung ano yung flood control. But one of the reason is yung basura. Kaya nga po there is a solution sa basura, kailangan lang i-adopt. I am so successful in las Pinas that I have given every year the bureau of soild and water management to distribute composting facility all over the Philippines kasi ang complain ng farmer ang mahal ng fertilizer. eh ito organic pa. Alam mo yung checmical fertilizer na dedestroy yung productivity ng soil but the organic soil is very good. SO libre na organic pa diba. So kahit gaano kagandang flood control kung palokoloko di rin masosolve yan. Kahit di tayo magcocooperate sa basura natin di rin masosolve yan. So its really that attitude of the people in what they are doing. 56:05 Q: Comment on walang master plan sa drainage? SCAV: Siguro tama din yun. May nakita na ba kayong masterplan? Siguro we should ask na rin bukas sa senate hearing. Q: Salt water entry sa mga fresh water area? SCAV: Ang alam ko po yung fault line binabantayan yan nung mga nagtatayo ng building. Kasi pag nagtayo ka ng building sa faultline baka bumagsa pag nag earth quake. AM not familiar on that infiltration of saltwater into freshwater. Ang ano ko is yung faultline is dapat careful po tayo doon kasi pag nagtayo ng building baka bumagsak. And with regards to infiltration of saltwater, hindi naman kasi may mga technology ngayon na nililinis ang saltwater bago ilabas sa river o drainage system so hidni mo naman magagmit ang water na yun for human use na hindi mo lilinisin. That is a requirement. Dinidiscourage na nga ang deepwell eh kaya nga tayo may Maynilad at Manila water para galing from the source lilinisin na nila Q: Will you recommend that the suspension will continue unless may scientific study? SCAV: Ako kasi po mahal ko ang Manila Bay kasi we can say that it is the best thing for metro manila. Without Manila bay pangit na ang Metro Manila so medyo bias po ako. Hindi talaga ako payag sa reclamation ng Manila Bay.