27 Years of Giving Back – Geraldine (Geri) Grant, Prince County Hospital Volunteer

CANADA, July 31 - “I’ve helped many people who have walked through the doors at the Prince County Hospital (PCH), and that’s why I like it, to try and ease the stress and fear some people have. I find it very meaningful,” said Geri Grant, a 27-year PCH hospital volunteer.

Volunteers complement the care provided by professional staff. Every day, volunteers across Prince Edward Island contribute to the well-being and comfort of patients, clients, and residents.

Geri volunteers every other Thursday and began her time at the old Prince County Hospital. “I’ve been here longer than a lot of the staff. It’s nice for staff and the public to see a consistent and familiar face when they walk in.”

Geri retired from the Summerside Police Department in 1997 after a 25-year career. She was the assistant to the Chief of Police, a Justice of the Peace, a Commissionaire of Oaths, and a sworn Provincial Constable that helped to deal with female inmates.

“My husband retired from the military three years prior, and I came to discover that he and the cat had the run of the house. I wondered what I could do outside of home to give back to my community,” remembers Geri. “I saw in my local church bulletin that PCH was looking for volunteers, and because I like dealing with the public, I thought it would be a good fit.”

“I do a lot of work for the Prince County Hospital Foundation. I help out with their fundraising mailouts throughout the year. I sometimes do shredding for the offices near the front desk. I help ambulatory care with small duties when they require assistance. Also, when the mail comes, I will get it and deliver it to the various departments.”

When it comes to the public, Geri’s knowledge is instrumental. “It can be difficult for people to navigate the health care system, especially newcomers, and they come into the hospital with many questions. I am able to provide them with information when I can, having been a volunteer for so long, I can easily navigate the system.”

Geri regularly encourages her friends to volunteer. “Some of them are retired now or their husbands have passed, and sometimes I’ll encourage them to consider volunteering. If they like mingling with the public, are sociable, and have the time and means, I try to convince them to come and give of their time.”

Many have followed Geri’s example.

“I can help when people come into PCH who perhaps have never been to the hospital before and are quite anxious. Sometimes, instead of telling them where to go, I’ll escort them there. I like to be of assistance to people. Hospitals can be kind of scary for many, and I like to think I’m here for them and that I help to ease their anxiety.” – Geri Grant, Prince County Hospital Volunteer