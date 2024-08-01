Government congratulates Dr Mugwena Maluleke on election as President of Education International

Government congratulates Dr Mugwena Maluleke, the General Secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU), on his election as President of Education International at the 10th World Congress. Dr Maluleke's unanimous election to this position is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the field of education, both in South Africa and on the global stage.

The Education International 10th World Congress, which is attended by delegates from education unions and stakeholders from across the globe, is currently underway in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Dr Maluleke’s new role will see him leading and guiding a global union federation comprising 383 member organisations across 178 countries and territories. His election is a testament of confidence the international community has in the quality of South African leaders, his ability to advocate for the rights of educators and to promote equitable, inclusive, and quality education for all.

His election and recognition in the global education sector highlights South Africa’s commitment to quality education and its role in shaping the future of education worldwide. We have no doubt that under his stewardship, Education International will continue to advance the cause of universal access to education, ensuring that the voices of educators are heard and respected.

Government affirms its support for Dr Maluleke and looks forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on the global education community.

31 July 2024