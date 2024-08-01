Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.94 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.9%

Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The powered surgical instruments market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.29 billion in 2023 to $2.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to minimally invasive surgery (mis) evolution, growth in chronic diseases, rise of electrosurgery, orthopedic procedures, regulatory support.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The powered surgical instruments market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to robotic-assisted surgery growth, demand for precision and control, global aging population, neurology and spinal procedures, cost efficiency and effectiveness.

Growth Driver Of The Powered Surgical Instruments Market

The rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the powered surgical instruments market going forward. Surgery refers to a medical specialty and branch of medicine that involves the treatment of diseases, injuries, or conditions through operative procedures. These surgeries use powered surgical instruments to simplify functions such as sawing and drilling to improve efficiency and consistency.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the powered surgical instruments market include Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the powered surgical instrument market. Major companies operating in the powered surgical instruments market are introducing innovative products based on advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Handpiece, Power Source And Control, Accessories

2) By Power Source: Electric Instruments, Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments

3) By Application: Orthopedic Surgery, Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT (Ear Nose Throat) Surgery, Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the powered surgical instruments market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the powered surgical instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Powered Surgical Instruments Market Definition

Powered surgical instruments refer to medical devices designed to aid surgeons in performing various surgical procedures. These instruments are used in multiple surgical procedures that involve cutting, dissecting, drilling, sawing, and suturing.

Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Powered Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on powered surgical instruments market size, powered surgical instruments market drivers and trends, powered surgical instruments market major players, powered surgical instruments competitors' revenues, powered surgical instruments market positioning, and powered surgical instruments market growth across geographies. The powered surgical instruments market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

