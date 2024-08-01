Westminster / LSA & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24B1005137

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 31, 2024, at approximately 1919 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 northbound Exit 2 on-ramp

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: James Mabe

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Athens, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 31st, 2024, at approximately 1919 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks, responded to a single-vehicle crash on the on-ramp of I-91 at Exit 2 in the Town of Brattleboro, Windham County, Vermont. Upon arrival to the scene, it was noted that the vehicle had caused damage to the roadway, and the vehicle was left with no driver. It was later determined that no one had contacted police at the time of the crash. Troopers were able to locate the operator who was identified as James Mabe (60) of Athens, Vermont and speak with him about the crash. Mabe was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 17th, 2024, at 8:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

