Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward: Governors Message August 2024

It has been a year since the devastating Maui Wildfires of August 8, 2023. Our commitment to the people of Maui remains strong as we continue to support them with their recovery, for as long as they need. Even though we have made significant progress in the past year, there is still much work to

be done.

Last month, we successfully concluded the Non-Congregate Sheltering program, which provided short-term housing and assistance to 7,796 individuals and 3,071 households displaced by the Maui wildfires. In addition, critical legislation has been implemented for fire safety and disaster resilience.

Let’s keep the 102 individuals who tragically lost their lives in the fires close to our hearts and in our thoughts. Together, we will continue to rebuild and recover, ensuring a more resilient future for Lahaina and its residents. I’m grateful for the unwavering support from FEMA, the American Red Cross, our countless partner organizations and people from the community. Mahalo to everyone who has supported Maui from day one. We are truly grateful for your steadfast support.

Mahalo,