Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor, Congressional Delegation Joint Statement on Republican Tax Bill

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
 

GOVERNOR, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION JOINT STATEMENT ON REPUBLICAN TAX BILL

Governor, Delegation: We Are Mobilizing Now To Respond, Protect People

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 3, 2025
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., U.S. Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono, and U.S. Representatives Ed Case and Jill Tokuda today released the following statement after Congress passed a Republican tax bill that will cut healthcare coverage through Med-QUEST for more than 40,000 people in Hawai‘i, gut food assistance programs that more than 20,000 Hawai‘i families rely on, and raise the national debt by $3.3 trillion. The bill now goes to the president to be signed into law.

“The Republican tax bill breaks promises, and guts funding for healthcare and food assistance that thousands of Hawai‘i families rely on every day. It’s a terrible bill that we all strongly opposed.

“While it won’t be easy to stop all the damage from these cuts, we’re moving quickly to protect our communities. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be meeting with state and local officials, community partners, and service providers to assess the fiscal impact on Hawai‘i and develop operational plans to blunt the harm. That includes coordinating resources, setting local priorities, and making sure the most vulnerable aren’t left without support. These next few years won’t be easy, but we are mobilizing now to respond, protect our people, and make sure Hawai‘i can weather what’s coming.”

Media Contacts:  
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

Mike Inacay
Communications Director
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz
[email protected]

George Flynn
Communication Director
U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono
[email protected]

Nestor Garcia
Communications Director
U.S. Representative Ed Case
[email protected]

Kristine Uyeno
Communications Director
U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda
[email protected]

