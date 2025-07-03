Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Bills to Enhance Water Safety and Kūpuna Care

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed four measures into law today to strengthen Hawai‘i’s public safety through the enactment of safety measures and protocols surrounding retention and detention ponds, as well as legislation that implements education and safeguards for pressing kūpuna issues. These bills reflect the state’s ongoing priorities to protect the most vulnerable in our communities by fostering awareness and launching educational initiatives to better understand and proactively address the impacts surrounding these concerns.

“This is about the safety and well-being of our ‘ohana and setting a chain of positive intention to uplift those in our community,” said Governor Green. “These newly enacted laws will provide members of our communities with tools to secure housing, better understand Alzheimer’s disease, and prevent drowning incidents. I am grateful for the community leaders and advocates who identified critical needs and helped bring these quality of life measures to fruition.”

SB 1221: RELATING TO STORMWATER MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

Senate Bill 1221 (Act 281): Due to high drowning rates in the state and the cultural significance of water in the islands, improving water safety and education remains a priority for lawmakers and advocacy groups such as Hawai‘i Water Safety Coalition (HWSC). To make Hawai‘i a safer water state, Act 281 establishes safety measures and regulations for retention and detention ponds.

Under the new law, counties will now regulate retention and detention ponds within county jurisdiction to require a permitting process for construction and proper maintenance and submission of maintenance plans to ensure compliance with safety regulations. In addition to permitting, safety measures will be mandatory, such as enclosed and secured fencing around pond perimeters, “no swimming” signage and accessible emergency buoys. While these regulations do not apply to retention and detention ponds on private property, managing entities must submit sufficient proof of safety compliance to counties. Lastly, a survey of the ponds will be conducted by counties to be submitted to the Legislature.

“This is more than just a water safety bill. Act 281 is a legacy enactment in memory of Charlotte ‘Sharkey’ Schaefers, a brave 5-year-old hero who risked her life to save a friend stuck in a detention pond in 2004,” said Governor Green. “The life of such a young girl should have never been taken that day, and now we can hope that it will never happen again.”

“SB 1221 represents a significant step forward in improving water safety and protecting Hawai‘i’s keiki and families from preventable drowning tragedies,” said Representative Jeanne Kapela (District 5 – Portions of Kea‘au and Kurtistown, Mountain View, Glenwood, Fern Forest, Volcano, Pāhala, Punalu‘u, Nā‘ālehu, Wai‘ōhinu, Hawaiian Ocean View, Ho‘okena). “By regulating retention and detention ponds and requiring clear safety protocols, we are creating safer environments and honoring the memory of Charlotte ‘Sharkey’ Schaefers. No family should have to experience such a loss, and this legislation brings us closer to a future where tragedies like this are prevented, allowing every ‘ohana to feel safer in their community.”

“The HWSC thanks Governor Green and our legislators for recognizing the need to protect Hawai‘i residents, especially our children, from the hidden hazards of retention and detention ponds,” said Allison Schaefers, Charlotte’s mother. “We must never forget Sharkey’s act of heroism, and this law, which is her legacy, is going to save lives in our state. It’s my hope that Hawai‘i will become the model for a national detention and retention pond safety program.”

Schaefers was the lead writer of the coalition’s Hawai‘i Water Safety Plan, “I Palekana Kākou Ka Wai: Let Us Be Safe in the Water,” released in February as a roadmap to diminishing Hawaiʻi’s drowning crisis by ensuring that everyone is safe on, in and around the water.

Kalani Vierra, Chief of Kaua‘i Ocean Safety and president of the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association, which is the umbrella organization for the HWSC, said, “I’m truly speechless to witness the fruits of our dedicated collaboration over the past few years. The recent launch and publication of the Hawai‘i Water Safety Plan is a significant step forward, aiding our efforts to encourage Hawai‘i’s legislation to prioritize the health and safety of our communities, especially during heavy storms. The monitoring and inspection of detention and retention ponds play a crucial role in mitigating risks.”

HB 703: RELATING TO KŪPUNA HOUSING

House Bill 703 (Act 282) extends the sunset date for the state’s kūpuna rent supplement program. Under this program, kūpuna who are 62 years of age or older who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, can qualify for access to the rent supplement program. The program that originally was scheduled to sunset in 2026, will extend to 2028 to continue providing kūpuna support through rent supplement assistance, housing counseling and landlord assistance, in addition to mental health services and other support care services.

SB 1252: RELATING TO DEMENTIA

Senate Bill 1252 (Act 283): To better understand and coordinate care for kūpuna in our communities who are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, Act 283 appropriates funds for training and educational programs within the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine. Positions will be established within the University’s Department of Geriatric Medicine to develop and update the curriculum and carry out training to lay the foundation for comprehensive programs to pioneer dementia and Alzheimer’s-informed care. These initiatives will provide better support and nurturing for kūpuna across the state, while also strengthening the state’s workforce to better address these diseases. This bill appropriates $525,000 for both fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

“The work of the Legislative Kūpuna Caucus has proven yet again the importance of caring for our aging community in Hawai‘i,” said Governor Green. “Housing is healthcare, and by extending the sunset date of the kūpuna housing program, we can continue to provide dignity and access to healthy living. Advancements in our state’s healthcare system to acknowledge Alzheimer’s provides critical care for our kūpuna, helping them get more specialized support so they can remain in the islands they call home.”

“Hawaiʻi’s aging population is growing rapidly and we must prepare our healthcare workforce to meet its unique needs,” said Senator Stanley Chang (District 9 – Hawai‘i Kai, Kuli‘ou‘ou, Niu, ‘Āina Haina, Wai‘alae-Kāhala, Diamond Head, Kaimukī, Kapahulu). “Investing in JABSOM’s dementia education and training supports our kūpuna and strengthens the future of healthcare in our state. Act 283 helps build a local, informed workforce that can provide compassionate, expert care for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. As someone whose father suffered from dementia, this bill is very personally meaningful to me.”

“This program has been essential for our kūpuna, significantly helping them secure and maintain affordable housing,” said Representative Cory M. Chun (District 35 – Portions of Pearl City and Waipahu, Crestview). “Extending it means we can continue providing not only rent assistance but also the services and support necessary to keep them safe and healthy. As part of our Kūpuna Caucus legislative package, this bill reflects our shared commitment to caring for Hawai‘i’s aging population.”

“Hawai‘i House Bill 703 and Senate Bill 1252 demonstrate the Legislature and the Governor’s commitment to caring for kūpuna. HB 703 ensures continued access to rent supplement assistance, helping older adults on fixed incomes avoid homelessness and maintain stable housing,” said AARP Hawaii Advocacy Associate Director Audrey Suga-Nakagawa. “SB 1252 strengthens our healthcare system by investing in dementia education and workforce development. AARP Hawaii commends the Governor and the Legislature for their efforts to ensure that kūpuna can choose how they live as they age.”

